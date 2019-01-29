English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oriental Bank Posts Net Profit of Rs 145 Crore in Q3
The bank is expected to raise up to Rs 187.52 crore in this issue that is slated to offer for subscription by employees on January 31.
Oriental bank's cost-to-income ratio also improved to 49.50 per cent in the quarter, from 50.87 per cent a year ago and 50.19 per cent in the second quarter. Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 145 crore for the December 2018 quarter, on improvement in asset quality and increase in business efficiency.
It had posted a net loss of Rs 1,985 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, OBC said in a regulatory filing.
Total income rose to Rs 5,128 crore during the third quarter, compared with Rs 4,756 crore a year ago.
The lender said it has improved on its efficiency with the net interest margin consistently rising from 1.95 per cent in the December quarter of 2017-18 to 2.80 per cent in the third quarter of this year. Sequentially, it increased from 2.58 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal.
The bank's cost-to-income ratio also improved to 49.50 per cent in the quarter, from 50.87 per cent a year ago and 50.19 per cent in the second quarter.
Net interest income, difference between interest earned and expended, increased to Rs 1,419 crore, compared with Rs 1,018 crore a year ago and Rs 1,275 crore in the previous quarter.
Meanwhile, OBC said it would issue more than 2.61 crore new equity shares under the employee purchase scheme at a price of Rs 71.76 per share.
The bank is expected to raise up to Rs 187.52 crore in this issue that is slated to offer for subscription by employees on January 31.
Moreover, the Gurugram-based lender also reported that its asset quality has also improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 15.82 per cent of the total advances in the quarter, against 16.95 per cent in the year-ago period.
Net NPAs stood at 7.15 per cent as compared with 9.52 per cent.
Value-wise, gross NPAs were Rs 24,352.98 crore in the December 2018 quarter, against Rs 27,550.88 crore a year ago. Net NPAs stood at Rs 9,972.61 crore as against Rs 14,195.07 crore.
Provisions for bad loans, however, increased to Rs 4,082 crore in the quarter, from Rs 2,340 crore parked aside a year ago.
The bank said it made cash recovery of Rs 543 crore in written-off bad debt in the nine months to December 2018, up from Rs 149 crore during same period of the preceding fiscal.
Stock of the bank closed 3.95 per cent up at Rs 94.80 on the BSE.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
It had posted a net loss of Rs 1,985 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, OBC said in a regulatory filing.
Total income rose to Rs 5,128 crore during the third quarter, compared with Rs 4,756 crore a year ago.
The lender said it has improved on its efficiency with the net interest margin consistently rising from 1.95 per cent in the December quarter of 2017-18 to 2.80 per cent in the third quarter of this year. Sequentially, it increased from 2.58 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal.
The bank's cost-to-income ratio also improved to 49.50 per cent in the quarter, from 50.87 per cent a year ago and 50.19 per cent in the second quarter.
Net interest income, difference between interest earned and expended, increased to Rs 1,419 crore, compared with Rs 1,018 crore a year ago and Rs 1,275 crore in the previous quarter.
Meanwhile, OBC said it would issue more than 2.61 crore new equity shares under the employee purchase scheme at a price of Rs 71.76 per share.
The bank is expected to raise up to Rs 187.52 crore in this issue that is slated to offer for subscription by employees on January 31.
Moreover, the Gurugram-based lender also reported that its asset quality has also improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 15.82 per cent of the total advances in the quarter, against 16.95 per cent in the year-ago period.
Net NPAs stood at 7.15 per cent as compared with 9.52 per cent.
Value-wise, gross NPAs were Rs 24,352.98 crore in the December 2018 quarter, against Rs 27,550.88 crore a year ago. Net NPAs stood at Rs 9,972.61 crore as against Rs 14,195.07 crore.
Provisions for bad loans, however, increased to Rs 4,082 crore in the quarter, from Rs 2,340 crore parked aside a year ago.
The bank said it made cash recovery of Rs 543 crore in written-off bad debt in the nine months to December 2018, up from Rs 149 crore during same period of the preceding fiscal.
Stock of the bank closed 3.95 per cent up at Rs 94.80 on the BSE.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|202.90
|-2.22
|Bajaj Finance
|2,515.55
|2.32
|Zee Entertain
|377.40
|1.10
|Indiabulls Hsg
|698.60
|-0.10
|Reliance
|1,210.65
|-1.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,511.90
|2.27
|IndusInd Bank
|1,462.25
|1.23
|Yes Bank
|202.60
|-2.43
|Indiabulls Hsg
|699.15
|0.04
|Aurobindo Pharm
|760.85
|0.37
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|349.25
|7.10
|Bharti Infratel
|297.35
|3.50
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,233.05
|3.01
|Cipla
|505.05
|2.62
|Sun Pharma
|422.40
|2.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|422.30
|2.61
|Bajaj Finance
|2,511.90
|2.27
|TCS
|1,983.15
|1.60
|IndusInd Bank
|1,462.25
|1.23
|ITC
|278.55
|1.42
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|18,877.25
|-5.55
|GAIL
|323.60
|-2.88
|Yes Bank
|202.90
|-2.22
|Larsen
|1,278.05
|-1.72
|HPCL
|235.30
|-1.63
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JK Rowling Shared 'Too Many' Harry Potter Details, So the Internet is Responding with Memes
- Fyre Review: Netflix Takes Us On A Thrilling Ride To A Fake Party
- Bobby Deol Shares Birthday Selfie with Son Aryaman and the Internet Can't Stop Gushing Over It
- Sara Ali Khan Spills Beans on Her Personal Life, Reveals Veer Pahariya is the 'Only One I've Dated'
- Twitch Gamer Falls Asleep on Live Stream, Wakes Up to 200+ Viewers and Money Donations
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results