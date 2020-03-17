Out of Stock on Popular Items, Amazon India Says Working with Partners to Ensure Availabililty

Amazon India has said it is working extensively with seller partners to ensure product availability, and bringing on additional capacity for delivery, after stocks ran out on some popular items, especially in the household staples category.

With coronavirus fears prompting more and more people to shop online, the company said it is working to ensure that prices are not artificially raised on basic need products during the pandemic and has blocked or removed tens of thousands of items, in line with its policy in this regard.

Summing up actions Amazon India has taken to minimise the spread of the coronavirus while supporting those directly and indirectly impacted by the global pandemic, the company in a blog on Monday said it has recently seen an increase in people shopping online, which, in the short term, is having an impact on how it serves customers.

"In particular, you will notice that we are currently out of stock on some popular brands and items, especially in household staples categories. You will also notice that some of our delivery promises are longer than usual.

"We are working around the clock with our selling partners to ensure availability on all of our products, and bring on additional capacity to deliver all of your orders," it said, providing an update as on March 14.







"We're also working to ensure that no one artificially raises prices on basic need products during this pandemic and have blocked or removed tens of thousands of items, in line with our long-standing policy," it added.

The company said it is actively monitoring the store and removes offers that violate its policy.

"We continue to work closely with authorities in India and worldwide to ensure that we are taking the right precautions and have implemented a series of preventative health measures for employees," it said.

The company has also recommended that global employees work from home, for roles where such arrangement are possible.

"In light of ongoing international COVID-19 developments, we now recommend that all global employees who work in a role that can be done from home, do so through the end of March. Every team is different and not all jobs are conducive to working from home," it said.

Employees and partners whose work requires physical presence in their workplace, have access to their usual paid and unpaid time-off benefits, it added.

"All Amazon employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine will receive up to two weeks of pay. This additional pay while away from work is to ensure employees have the time they need to return to good health without the worry of lost income. This is in addition to unlimited unpaid time off for all hourly employees through the end of March," it said.

The company is also working closely with public and private medical experts to ensure it is taking requisite precautions for associates, delivery and transportation partners at its sites.

"We have paused visitor entry into our fulfilment centers and have increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all operations sites across India. All our associates are required to stay home and seek medical attention if they are feeling unwell," it said citing some of the measures in this regard.