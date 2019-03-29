English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 1,000 Jet Airways Pilots to Go Ahead with No Flying Call from April 1
The National Aviators Guild had last week announced its decision not to fly from April 1 if their pending salaries were not cleared and clarity on the revival plan not provided by March 31.
Jet Airways.
Loading...
Mumbai: Over 1,000 pilots of the struggling private carrier Jet Airways have decided to go ahead with their "no flying" call from April 1 following the airline failing to receive funds from the banks Friday, its pilots guild has said.
The National Aviators Guild (NAG), the body claiming representation of some 1,100 pilots at Jet Airways, had last week announced its decision not to fly from April 1 if their pending salaries were not cleared and clarity on the revival plan not provided by March 31.
Days after that, the airline management went into the hands of SBI-led consortium of banks under a debt-recast plan.
"A part of the expected interim funding from SBI was supposed to be actioned on March 29. Unfortunately, the fund transfer has not taken place, and there is also no update on salary payment from the management. The collective decision of pilots taken at Mumbai and Delhi open house effective 1 April prevails," NAG president Karan Chopra said in a late evening communication to his members.
Earlier in the day, a source said that around 200 pilots had written individually to Jet CEO Vinay Dube, threatening to go on "leave of absence", and they were also planning to take legal recourse over non-payment of salary.
A source in the pilots' community said around 200 pilots have written to the CEO flagging concerns about non-payment of salaries. The pilots are also members of the NAG, the source added.
The National Aviators Guild (NAG), the body claiming representation of some 1,100 pilots at Jet Airways, had last week announced its decision not to fly from April 1 if their pending salaries were not cleared and clarity on the revival plan not provided by March 31.
Days after that, the airline management went into the hands of SBI-led consortium of banks under a debt-recast plan.
"A part of the expected interim funding from SBI was supposed to be actioned on March 29. Unfortunately, the fund transfer has not taken place, and there is also no update on salary payment from the management. The collective decision of pilots taken at Mumbai and Delhi open house effective 1 April prevails," NAG president Karan Chopra said in a late evening communication to his members.
Earlier in the day, a source said that around 200 pilots had written individually to Jet CEO Vinay Dube, threatening to go on "leave of absence", and they were also planning to take legal recourse over non-payment of salary.
A source in the pilots' community said around 200 pilots have written to the CEO flagging concerns about non-payment of salaries. The pilots are also members of the NAG, the source added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|858.25
|5.81
|Reliance
|1,363.25
|0.24
|Yes Bank
|275.10
|-0.36
|SBI
|320.75
|0.55
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,672.55
|1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI Life Insura
|579.55
|-6.03
|United Brewerie
|1,395.15
|1.89
|Indiabulls Hsg
|857.20
|5.18
|Yes Bank
|275.05
|-0.05
|Gillette India
|6,564.65
|-1.09
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|858.25
|5.81
|HPCL
|283.85
|4.18
|Vedanta
|184.45
|3.59
|Grasim
|857.95
|3.35
|UPL
|958.85
|3.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|183.75
|3.20
|Tata Steel
|520.85
|2.73
|M&M
|671.80
|2.27
|Tata Motors
|174.30
|2.17
|ONGC
|159.55
|1.66
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|347.65
|-2.97
|IndusInd Bank
|1,780.00
|-2.26
|Eicher Motors
|20,547.70
|-1.68
|Bajaj Auto
|2,911.10
|-1.28
|Bharti Infratel
|313.40
|-1.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,782.10
|-2.08
|ITC
|296.70
|-1.10
|Bajaj Auto
|2,915.05
|-0.89
|Axis Bank
|776.10
|-0.53
|NTPC
|135.35
|-0.37
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him of 'Important' Rules
- Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Is A Jumbo Disappointment
- Samsung Introduces XM3 Inspire Coupe-SUV at Seoul Motor Show
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results