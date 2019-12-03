Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Over 2.77 Lakh of PACL's Investors With Claim Amount Up to Rs 5,000 Paid Back in Refunds: SEBI

Under the second refund process, 2,77,544 investors having claim amount up to Rs 5,000 have been paid. In the first phase, refunds were effected in respect of 1,89,103 investors having claim amount up to Rs 2,500

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SEBI building
File photo of SEBI building.

New Delhi: More than 2.77 lakh investors of PACL Ltd having claims of up to Rs 5,000 have been paid, markets regulator Sebi said on Tuesday.

PACL, which had raised money from the public in the name of agriculture and real estate businesses, was found by Sebi to have collected more than Rs 60,000 crore through illegal collective investment schemes (CIS) over a period of 18 years.

A panel headed by retired Justice R M Lodha initiated the process of refunds in two phases -- during the period January 2, 2018 to March 31, 2018 and February 8, 2019 to July 31, 2019 -- for investors, who invested money in PACL.

Under the second refund process, 2,77,544 investors having claim amount up to Rs 5,000 have been paid, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

In the first phase, refunds were effected in respect of 1,89,103 investors having claim amount up to Rs 2,500, it added.

The regulator said that certain applications having claim amount up to Rs 5,000 could not be processed further on account of one or more deficiencies in the application form.

It further said that the panel, from a date to be notified shortly, will provide an opportunity to such investors "to make good deficiencies as may be applicable to their claims, so as to enable their claims to be processed".

In December 2015, Sebi had ordered attachment of all assets of PACL and its nine promoters and directors for their failure to refund the money which is due to investors.

Sebi had asked PACL as also its promoters and directors to refund the money in an order dated August 22, 2014. The defaulters were directed to wind up the schemes and refund money to the investors within three months from the date of the order.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,994.20 -54.00 ( -0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 -7.10
Indiabulls Hsg 290.85 -4.37
Bharti Airtel 459.10 0.11
TCS 2,051.00 1.48
Reliance 1,578.90 -0.48
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
CG Consumer 246.20 -2.19
TCS 2,050.40 1.46
Yes Bank 59.50 -7.10
Indiabulls Hsg 290.95 -4.32
Reliance 1,578.85 -0.47
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,259.75 3.18
Bajaj Finserv 9,089.75 1.58
TCS 2,051.00 1.48
Kotak Mahindra 1,646.75 0.84
Infosys 698.35 0.82
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,261.35 3.20
TCS 2,050.40 1.46
Kotak Mahindra 1,646.45 0.82
Infosys 698.35 0.79
Hero Motocorp 2,418.85 0.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 -7.10
Bharti Infratel 248.45 -6.42
Tata Steel 399.65 -5.04
Zee Entertain 279.90 -4.41
Adani Ports 361.95 -4.18
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 -7.10
Tata Steel 399.45 -5.07
TML-D 66.75 -4.51
Vedanta 139.70 -3.42
M&M 522.85 -2.13
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com