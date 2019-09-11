Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Over Rs 12 Lakh Crore of Investor Wealth Has Been Wiped Out in The Last 3 Months

While the country's GDP growth fell to over 6-year low of 5 percent in the June quarter, equity benchmarks Nifty and Sensex have plunged 7.10 per cent and 5.81 per cent, respectively, in this time.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Over Rs 12 Lakh Crore of Investor Wealth Has Been Wiped Out in The Last 3 Months
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Investors lost nearly Rs 12 lakh crore in BSE-listed firms and as many as 22 stocks among the BSE500 pack plunged over 50 percent since the last week of May.

Stocks such as HSIL, Coffee Day Enterprises, Jet Airways, Reliance Capital and Indiabulls Integrated Services have lost over 70 per cent of their market value during this three-months period.

Alongside this, while the country's GDP growth fell to over 6-year low of 5 percent in the June quarter, equity benchmarks Nifty and Sensex have plunged 7.10 percent and 5.81 percent, respectively, in this time.

A gamut of domestic as well as global factors was at play to bring the market down.

The US-China trade war, the chaos around Brexit and geopolitical tension were the top global headwinds.

At the domestic front, the budget proposal of tax surcharge on super-rich, a slump in auto sales and the liquidity crunch in the financial market triggered a fresh wave of outflow of foreign fund from the equity market.

The poor health of banks and NBFCs, disappointing quarterly earnings of the India Inc and an almost stagnant agri sector made the situation worse.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) took off nearly 29,000 crore from the Indian equity market during July and August 2019.

The selling was widespread. Data from Ace Equity shows barring the IT sector, which rose about 7 percent, all sectoral indices experienced the heat of selloff following the return of the NDA government.

The government has taken a slew of measures of late to prop up the economy and reverse the trend in the market. The rollback of tax surcharge, change in FDI norms, infusing liquidity into the banks and the rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India are the measures that are seen as positives for the market.

However, concerns over the health of the economy are mounting at this juncture and the expectations of fresh monetary and regulatory measures to boost the economy have grown stronger.

Experts believe reforms should be calibrated with the problem and not pursued in a drastic manner and concerns of specific sectors need to be addressed based on feasibility.

The government has said it will take more steps to revive confidence in the market. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 6 said the government will respond to the challenges faced by all the sectors.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,239.57 +94.12 ( +0.25%)

NIFTY 50

11,023.95 +20.90 ( +0.19%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard 1,140.45 -3.22
Yes Bank 71.95 14.03
Maruti Suzuki 6,550.00 3.39
Tata Motors 130.85 7.34
HDFC Bank 2,250.35 0.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard 1,140.00 -3.18
Yes Bank 71.35 13.07
Kalpataru Power 453.15 0.47
Maruti Suzuki 6,551.95 3.45
Tata Motors 130.85 7.34
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.30 13.00
Tata Motors 130.85 7.34
Eicher Motors 16,961.00 4.65
Maruti Suzuki 6,554.85 3.46
JSW Steel 227.40 3.60
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.35 13.07
Tata Motors 130.85 7.34
Maruti Suzuki 6,551.95 3.45
Bajaj Auto 2,895.00 2.71
IndusInd Bank 1,372.85 2.92
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 248.30 -2.86
Zee Entertain 354.10 -2.44
HCL Tech 1,058.60 -2.38
ONGC 126.80 -2.01
GAIL 129.55 -1.97
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,057.85 -2.43
ONGC 126.80 -2.08
TCS 2,149.70 -1.54
Coal India 196.95 -1.25
Infosys 818.20 -1.33
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram