Over Rs 238 Crore Budget for Personnel Ministry to Train Bureaucrats in India and Abroad
Both the ISTM and the LBSNAA conduct several training programmes for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and all other levels of secretarial functionaries with exposure to rules, regulations and aptitude.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the budget 2020 papers outside Parliament on Saturday. (Reuters)
New Delhi: More than Rs 238 crore has been allocated to the Personnel Ministry for the next financial year for domestic and foreign training of bureaucrats and augmenting necessary infrastructure, according to the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.
Of the total allocation of Rs 238.45 crore for 2020-21, Rs 83.45 crore has been earmarked for the ministry to meet establishment-related expenditure of the Delhi-based Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM), Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie and training division of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).
A total of Rs 88.99 crore has been provided to the ministry under this provision for 2019-20.
Under a separate head, Rs 155 crore has been allocated for the next fiscal under the head of "training schemes". A total of Rs 136.93 crore has been given under this head for the ongoing financial year.
It includes upgradation of the LBSNAA to a centre of excellence and augmentation of training facilities at ISTM.
The Central Administrative Tribunals (CATs), which are entrusted with the redressal of grievances of public servants, have been allocated Rs 124.92 crore for 2020-21 to meet establishment-related expenditure.
It has been given Rs 131.57 crore for the current financial year.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts various recruitment examination for central government jobs, has been allocated Rs 241.66 crore for 2020-21 to meet establishment-related expenditure, including those on the conduct of examinations for recruitment of staff in central ministries or departments.
It has the revised estimated budget of Rs 293.92 crore for the current fiscal year.
