English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Overseas Investment by Indian Firms in February Stood at $2.37 Billion: RBI Data

Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

Of the total investments in February, $1.16 billion was in the form of loans, $670.17 million was via issuance of guarantee while the rest $538.70 million was invested through equity.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
Share this:

Overseas investment by domestic firms stood at USD 2.37 billion in February 2020, as per RBI data.

In the year-ago same period, companies in India invested $2.36 billion. In January 2020, domestic companies invested USD 2.23 billion in their foreign firms (joint ventures/wholly-owned units).

Of the total investments in February this year, $1.16 billion was in the form of loans, $670.17 million was by way of issuance of guarantee while the rest $538.70 million was invested through equity, according to the data on Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI) for last month.

Among the major investors, Bharti Airtel infused $978.92 million in a wholly-owned subsidiary in Mauritius, Tata Steel invested $162.19 million in a subsidiary in Singapore and Tata International pumped $112.99 million into a wholly-owned arm in Singapore.

Calleis Infrastructure invested $81.12 million in a wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story