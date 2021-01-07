News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»Overtaking Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Now World's Wealthiest Person
1-MIN READ

Overtaking Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Now World's Wealthiest Person

Image for representation. (screengrab from YouTube)

Image for representation. (screengrab from YouTube)

Musk is a major shareholder of the electric car company and has benefited from Tesla's surging share price over the last year. CNBC estimated Musk's wealth at $185 billion.

Elon Musk, the outspoken and envelope-pushing chief executive of Tesla, overtook Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's wealthiest person, US media reported Thursday.

Musk is a major shareholder of the electric car company and has benefited from Tesla's surging share price over the last year. CNBC estimated Musk's wealth at $185 billion.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...