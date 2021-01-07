News18» News»Business»Overtaking Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Now World's Wealthiest Person
Overtaking Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Now World's Wealthiest Person
Image for representation. (screengrab from YouTube)
Elon Musk, the outspoken and envelope-pushing chief executive of Tesla, overtook Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's wealthiest person, US media reported Thursday.
Musk is a major shareholder of the electric car company and has benefited from Tesla's surging share price over the last year. CNBC estimated Musk's wealth at $185 billion.