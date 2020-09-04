OYO Appoints Anuj Tejpal As Global Chief Commercial Officer

New Delhi: Hospitality firm OYO on Friday said it has appointedAnuj Tejpal as its global chief commercial officer to lead the revenue, marketing and growth teamsof the company. Anuj has been one of the founding members of OYO and was previously the global business development leader,OYO said in a statement.

In his new role, Anuj will work with regional CEOs and leaders to drive the global delivery of revenue for hotels, it added. The company also confirmed theexit of Burhanuddin Pithawala, global head of marketing and growth of the company and of Gaurav Ajmera, global head of revenue management.

The company also said it has elevatedAbhishek Bansal as vice-president & chief revenue officer of the company. In his most recent role, he was leading the overall India revenue management for the franchise business, it added.

Yatish Jain has also been elevated to head – marketing & growth of the company in India, OYO said. In his most recent role, Jain was vice president for supply growth, franchise business, OYO India, it added..

