OYO Appoints Gaurav Ajmera as COO India and South Asia
With over 10 years of experience, Gaurav will play a key role in growing OYO's business in South Asia, the company's statement said.
OYO has appointed Gaurav Ajmera as the chief operating officer for India and South Asia. (Image: Facebook/@Gaurav Ajmera)
New Delhi: Hospitality firm OYO on Tuesday said it has appointed Gaurav Ajmera as the chief operating officer for India and South Asia, effective from May 1, 2019.
With over 10 years of experience, Gaurav will play a key role in growing OYO's business in South Asia, the company said in a statement.
He will be reporting to Aditya Ghosh, the company's chief executive officer for India and South Asia, it added.
"His appointment further strengthens OYO's South Asia leadership that is dedicated and focused towards building the most loved and preferred hospitality brand," Ghosh said. PTI
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,128.30
|-1.32
|HDFC Bank
|2,189.10
|0.45
|ICICI Bank
|410.25
|1.89
|Yes Bank
|85.35
|5.24
|HDFC
|2,189.90
|1.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|85.40
|5.30
|Essel Propack
|130.10
|2.24
|ICICI Bank
|410.40
|1.94
|Indiabulls Hsg
|514.10
|7.87
|Bharti Airtel
|368.40
|3.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|514.05
|7.82
|Yes Bank
|85.35
|5.24
|Bajaj Finance
|3,272.25
|3.55
|Tech Mahindra
|670.60
|3.48
|Eicher Motors
|17,010.75
|3.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|85.40
|5.30
|Bajaj Finance
|3,268.40
|3.41
|Bharti Airtel
|368.40
|3.18
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,831.75
|2.88
|Asian Paints
|1,566.30
|2.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|312.45
|-5.59
|Cipla
|500.15
|-3.61
|Power Grid Corp
|198.10
|-1.52
|TCS
|2,214.90
|-1.50
|Reliance
|1,128.30
|-1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|198.10
|-1.52
|TCS
|2,215.45
|-1.47
|Reliance
|1,128.00
|-1.31
|Tata Motors
|122.55
|-0.97
|Bajaj Auto
|2,609.20
|-0.42
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Braving 7 Degrees in Georgia with a Shawl is Basically All of Us in Winters
- Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Busy Googling 'Plots in Kashmir' as Article 35A is Repealed
- Varun Dhawan Tries New Looks as He Preps for Coolie No. 1 Remake, Watch Funny Video
- NASA TESS Discovers Super Earth That Could Have Life, And it is 31 Light Years Away
- India vs West Indies | Could Have Won the Match if 20 Overs Were Bowled: Powell