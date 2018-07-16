GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
P C Jeweller Stock Plunges 30% on Withdrawal of Buyback Plan

The stock plummeted 24.17 per cent to Rs 90.95 — its 52-week low — on BSE.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2018, 2:07 PM IST
Representative image.(Photo: Reuters/Sivaram V)
New Delhi: The P C Jeweller stock tumbled 30 per cent on Monday after the company decided to withdraw the proposed buyback of shares worth Rs 424 crore because it did not get the approval from its bankers.

On NSE, it plunged 29.98 per cent to hit a one year low as well as the lower circuit limit at Rs 83.95.

In a filing to BSE on Friday, the company said that "...in view of the non-receipt of the requisite NOC from the company's bankers, the
board of directors has decided to withdraw the buyback offer with immediate effect".

In May, P C Jeweller's board had approved buy-back of shares worth Rs 424 crore amid a sharp plunge in the stock price.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
