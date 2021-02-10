Page Industries Hits Fresh 52-week High After Reporting 77% Profit in Q3 Results

The share price of Page Industries Ltd hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 32,372 on Wednesday, February 10 as the stock surged 7 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The rally was followed by a strong performance by the company in the December quarter. The company reported 77 percent hike in its Q3 net profit on a yearly basis while a 39 percent growth on QoQ basis stood at Rs 153.7 crore. The market capitalisation of the firm also rose to Rs 33,721 crore on BSE.

The shares closed at Rs 31,939.95, witnessing an increase of 1,604.40 points or 5.29 percent on the BSE. Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it ended at Rs 31,900.00, up by 1,597.90 or 5.27 percent. The apparel maker's stock has gained 33.19 percent in one year and 15.45 percent since the beginning of this year.

The company's revenue grew 17 percent to Rs 927.1 crore on yearly basis and 25 percent on a quarterly basis against Rs 794 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) for the said quarter stood at Rs 22.1 crore YoY compared to Rs 139 crore in the same period a year ago, indicating about 63 percent growth. The company's EBITDA margins also improved from 17 percent in Q3FY20 to 24 percent now.

The company in its filing reported PAT margins at 17 percent and said that as of now, more than 94 percent of its Multi-Brand Outlets, 100 percent of EBOs and 93 percent of Large Format Stores are fully functional. It also informed that it has repaid all outstanding borrowings and is completely debt-free.

Founded in the year 1994, Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc (USA) in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Bhutan and UAE.