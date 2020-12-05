PagerDuty, Halliburton Rise; Marvell Technology, Yext Fall

News18 Logo

    1-MIN READ

    Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

    NEW YORK: Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

    DocuSign Inc., up $12.21 to $243.22.

    The provider of electronic signature technology raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year following a solid third-quarter financial report.

    Marvell Technology Group Ltd., down $2.14 to $43.38.

    The chipmaker told investors that supply constraints are limiting its ability to meet an increase in demand.

    Cloudera Inc., up 83 cents to $12.41.

    The cloud software company raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter earnings.

    PagerDuty Inc., up $8.48 to $40.84.

    The software developer’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

    Yext Inc., down $3.64 to $15.68.

    The software developer gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecast.

    SL Green Realty Corp., up $1.71 to $63.90.

    The office building owner raised its regular dividend and declared a special dividend.

    Halliburton Co., up $1.41 to $19.43.

    The oilfield services company made gains after OPEC and allied countries agreed to increase oil production.

    Genesco Inc., up $1.35 to $32.10.

    The Nashville, Tennessee-based apparel retailer reported a surprisingly big third-quarter profit.

    Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

