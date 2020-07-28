Pakistan to import of 300,000 tonnes of sugar - finance ministry

ISLAMABAD Pakistan will import 300,000 metric tonnes of sugar after its Economic Coordination Committee gave the go-ahead on Tuesday, the finance ministry said.

“The ECC considered a proposal by the Ministry of Industries and Production for import of refined sugar by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to maintain buffer stocks, and allowed import of up of up to 300,000 metric tonnes of white sugar,” the ministry said in a press release.

Pakistan was exporting sugar until earlier this year, but now has a shortage as sugar production has fallen below consumption levels.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor