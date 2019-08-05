Pakistani Dollar Bonds Fall After Modi Government Revokes Kashmir's Special Status
Pakistan's dollar bonds have been under pressure in recent days on renewed tension over Kashmir but Monday's move by the government triggered a new fall
Men monitor stock prices during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Islamabad, Pakistan December 3, 2018. (Image: REUTERS)
London: Pakistan's dollar bonds fell across the curve on Monday after the Indian government announced its decision to revoke Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.
The bonds have been under pressure in recent days on renewed tension over Kashmir but Monday's move by the government triggered a new fall, with Pakistan's 2027 issue losing 1.7 cents in the dollar to reach its lowest level in more than a month, according to Tradeweb.
