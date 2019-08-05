Pakistani Dollar Bonds Fall After Modi Government Revokes Kashmir's Special Status

London: Pakistan's dollar bonds fell across the curve on Monday after the Indian government announced its decision to revoke Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

The bonds have been under pressure in recent days on renewed tension over Kashmir but Monday's move by the government triggered a new fall, with Pakistan's 2027 issue losing 1.7 cents in the dollar to reach its lowest level in more than a month, according to Tradeweb.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.