Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Pakistani Dollar Bonds Fall After Modi Government Revokes Kashmir's Special Status

Pakistan's dollar bonds have been under pressure in recent days on renewed tension over Kashmir but Monday's move by the government triggered a new fall

Reuters

Updated:August 5, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistani Dollar Bonds Fall After Modi Government Revokes Kashmir's Special Status
Men monitor stock prices during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Islamabad, Pakistan December 3, 2018. (Image: REUTERS)
Loading...

London: Pakistan's dollar bonds fell across the curve on Monday after the Indian government announced its decision to revoke Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

The bonds have been under pressure in recent days on renewed tension over Kashmir but Monday's move by the government triggered a new fall, with Pakistan's 2027 issue losing 1.7 cents in the dollar to reach its lowest level in more than a month, according to Tradeweb.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,660.72 -457.50 ( -1.23%)

NIFTY 50

10,851.25 -146.10 ( -1.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,143.60 -3.44
SBI 300.40 -2.61
HDFC 2,145.40 0.97
Yes Bank 82.00 -7.13
HDFC Bank 2,176.55 -1.71
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GFL 861.75 -4.66
ICICI Bank 404.10 -1.62
Yes Bank 82.30 -6.80
Reliance 1,144.00 -3.39
Kotak Mahindra 1,462.00 -3.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 351.70 2.37
TCS 2,242.75 1.70
Coal India 200.65 1.75
Tech Mahindra 644.30 1.28
HDFC 2,145.40 0.97
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 354.30 3.16
TCS 2,248.40 1.92
Coal India 200.50 1.62
HDFC 2,145.15 0.99
Bajaj Auto 2,614.70 0.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 81.95 -7.19
UPL 545.15 -4.94
Tata Motors 124.25 -4.93
Power Grid Corp 201.60 -4.25
Indiabulls Hsg 472.05 -3.59
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 82.05 -7.08
Tata Motors 124.25 -4.86
Power Grid Corp 201.25 -4.37
Kotak Mahindra 1,458.10 -3.28
Reliance 1,144.00 -3.39
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram