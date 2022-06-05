PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Avoid Rs 1,000 Penalty While Linking Aadhaar-PAN; See How to Do It

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: If you have an Aadhaar or a PAN card and still haven’t linked them, this news is for you. You need to link PAN Aadhaar by June 30 to avoid paying Rs 1,000 penalty to the government. The Central Board of Direct taxes, or CBDT has extended the deadline to link PAN-Aadhaar to March 31, 2023, but such people who are yet to link will have to pay a fine. A penalty of Rs 500 is to be paid “in a case where such intimation is made within three months from the date referred to in sub-section,” that is by June 30, 2022. After that, one has to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 to link Aadhaar-PAN.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: What Does Govt Order Say?

“Every person who, in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 139AA, is required to intimate his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority in the prescribed form and manner, fails to do so by the date referred to in the said sub-section, shall, at the time of subsequent intimation of his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority, be liable to pay, by way of fee, an amount equal to, — (a) five hundred rupees, in a case where such intimation is made within three months from the date referred to in sub-section (2) of section 139AA; and (b) one thousand rupees, in all other cases,” states the latest CBDT order dated March 30 this year.

What Does Govt Order on Aadhaar PAN Linking Mean?

The government order clearly states that if you link your PAN Aadhaar immediately, you will have to pay a penalty of Rs 500, which is much lower than the same if you miss the June 30 deadline. From July 1, the income tax department will charge you Rs 1,000 for linking PAN Aadhaar. If you do not link Aadhaar PAN by March 31, 2023, your PAN will become inoperative, which will have severe consequences.

Here is How to Link PAN-Aadhaar Online

Follow these steps to link Aadhaar PAN online:

– Go to the official portal of Income Tax e-filing at www.incometax.gov.in

– Register on it if already not done using your PAN as your user ID and setting a password. Login to the income tax portal by using your login credentials

– You will see a pop up screen appearing. If it does not, go to Profile Settings from Menu Bar and select the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option

– A new screen will open. Enter PAN number, the Aadhaar details, your name and mobile number in the boxes given in the new screen

– After verifying the details, click on the option saying ‘I agree to validate my Aadhaar details’. Then select the ‘Continue’ option

– You will get a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Enter this into the boxes on the screen and click on ‘Validate’. Your PAN-Aadhaar linking will be done after giving the penalty

