PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Ends Soon: How to Check if PAN and Aadhaar Are Linked

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline: The last date of linking your Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar card has been extended to September 30. In the wake of second wave of coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has recently relaxed several deadlines related to income tax filing.

According to Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, every individual with PAN as on July 1, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must link PAN with Aadhaar. The taxpayer must mention the Aadhaar number while filing an income tax return. If the PAN is not linked with Aadhaar before the due date, then the PAN will become inoperative. Under Section 139AA, it is mandatory to mention Aadhaar number while applying for a new PAN card.

If PAN becomes inoperative, the income tax department will consider that the individual has not submitted PAN and therefore liable to face the consequences for the same. “Where a person, whose permanent account number has become inoperative…, is required to furnish, intimate or quote his permanent account number under the Act, it shall be deemed that he has not furnished, intimated or quoted the permanent account number, as the case may be, in accordance with the provisions of the Act, and he shall be liable for all the consequences under the Act for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the permanent account number," the CBDT mentioned earlier.

In Budget 2021, the Union government has added a new section 234H in the Income Tax Act, where an individual will have to pay a penalty if PAN and Aadhaar are not linked after the deadline ends. So if an individual misses the deadline, he or she will be liable to pay a penalty not exceeding more than Rs 1,000.

How to check if your PAN and Aadhaar card are linked?

1) Go the official site of income tax department — www.incometax.gov.in.

2) Under the ‘Our Services’, there will be an option of ‘Link Aadhaar’ on the homepage.

3) Click on ‘Link Aadhaar Know About your Aadhaar PAN linking Status’ option.

4) A new page will open. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Card details in the mentioned box.

5) Once you fill the details, click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’.

6) The status of your Aadhaar-PAN will be displayed on the page. Example: Your PAN (PAN Aadhaar) is linked to Aadhaar number (Aadhar Number) if they are linked.

Commenting on PAN Aadhaar linking deadline, Sujit Bangar, founder Taxbuddy.com said, “Even though deadline for linking of PAN with Aadhar has been extended to September 30 2021, it’s advisable to completed this linkage as early as possible. Linkage of PAN and Aadhar has lot of benefits like early receipt of refund."

