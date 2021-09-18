PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Extended: If you want Tax Benefits, Don't Wait till Last Day

On Friday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) announced that they were once again extending the deadline for the linking of PAN to Aadhaar. The extension by the Central government comes right after the recent extension of the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline that saw the date extended till September 30, 2021. As we find ourselves moving closer towards that deadline, the CBDT, which comes under the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, issued a statement informing taxpayers about yet another extension.

In the statement issued by the CBDT, it stated that this extension comes in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the concerns that it raises moving forward. The new deadline was introduced in an attempt to ease those concerns and provide more time for compliance.

“The Central Government, in continuation of its commitment to address the hardship being faced by various stakeholders on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, has, on consideration of representations received from various stakeholders, decided to extend timelines for compliances under the Income-tax Act, 1961,” said the CBDT in the official statement.

Describing the cases to which this implementation is applicable and elaborating on the extension of the deadline, the government entity said, “Time limit for intimation of Aadhaar number to the Income tax Department for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from 30th September, 2021 to 31st March, 2022.”

The notice also mentioned that the due date for the completion of penalty proceedings under the Income-Tax Act, 1961 has also been extended from September 30, 2020 to March 31, 2022.

“Further, the time limit for issuance of notice and passing of order by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 has also been extended to 31st March, 2022,” added the CBDT.

Commenting on the extension of PAN Aadhaar linking deadline, Sujit Bangar, founder of Taxbuddy.com said, “Even though deadline for linking of PAN with Aadhar has been extended, it’s advisable to completed this linkage as early as possible. Linkage of PAN and Aadhar has lot of benefits like early receipt of refund."

Linking the PAN with your Aadhaar

There are two ways in which you can link your PAN with your Aadhaar card. One way is to do it via SMS and the other is to do it through the Income-Tax Department’s official portal.

Linking Via SMS

Step 1: Send an SMS to the numbers 567678 or 56161. The format should be UIDPAN (space) 12-digit Aadhaar card number (space) 10-digit PAN card number.

Step 2: You will then receive an SMS updating you about your PAN-Aadhaar linking status. Keep in mind that it will only be linked if the date of birth of the taxpayer is the same on both the Aadhaar and the PAN.

Linking Via the Income-Tax Department Portal

Step 1: Visit the e-filing portal of the I-T department (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).

Step 2: Under the ‘Quick Links’ section, click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ on the left side of the webpage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter the PAN number, Aadhaar number and other required details like your name as per the Aadhaar card, etc.

Step 4: Tick the box only if the birth year is mentioned in your Aadhaar card.

Step 6: Mark ‘I agree to validate my Aadhar details with UIDAI,’ if you agree to do so.

Step 7: You will then be sent a captcha code which you then need to enter.

Step 8: The final step is to just click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ button and submit the request.

