PAN Aadhaar Linking Mandatory by This Date: How to Check if PAN is Linked with Aadhaar

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline: The last date to link PAN-Aadhaar without paying more penalty is approaching soon, as the deadline ends on June 30, which is this Thursday. For those who will link Aadhaar PAN by June 30, a penalty of Rs 500 has to be paid. However, if you decide to do the work after the date, you have to pay a double penalty of Rs 1,000. The Central Board of Direct taxes, or CBDT has extended the deadline to link PAN-Aadhaar to March 31, 2023, but such people who are yet to link will have to pay the double fine of Rs 1,000 from July 1.

You can check online if your PAN Aadhaar is linked.

How to Check if your PAN and Aadhaar Card is Linked?

i) Go the official site of income tax department — www.incometax.gov.in.

ii) Click on the Quick Links option. There, you will find an option to check ‘Link Aadhaar Status’. You need to click on that.

iii) After this, you will see a new screen on your computer or mobile. Here, you have to enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers.

iv) Once you fill the details, click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’.

v) The status of your Aadhaar-PAN will be displayed on the page. Example: Your PAN (PAN Aadhaar) is linked to Aadhaar number (Aadhar Number) if they are linked.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: What Does Govt Say in its Order?

As per the order by the Central Board of Direct Taxes, or CBDT, “Every person who, in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 139AA, is required to intimate his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority in the prescribed form and manner, fails to do so by the date referred to in the said sub-section, shall, at the time of subsequent intimation of his Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority, be liable to pay, by way of fee, an amount equal to, — (a) five hundred rupees, in a case where such intimation is made within three months from the date referred to in sub-section (2) of section 139AA; and (b) one thousand rupees, in all other cases,” states the latest CBDT order dated March 30 this year.

What Does Govt Order on Aadhaar PAN Linking Mean?

The government order clearly states that if you link your PAN Aadhaar immediately, you will have to pay a penalty of Rs 500, which is much lower than the same if you miss the June 30 deadline. From July 1, the income tax department will charge you Rs 1,000 for linking PAN Aadhaar. If you do not link Aadhaar PAN by March 31, 2023, your PAN will become inoperative, which will have severe consequences.

You can link PAN-Aadhaar online or by sending an SMS to either 567678 or 56161 from your registered phone number. You can do it online in two ways — without logging in to the income tax portal or by logging into your account.

