PAN-Aadhaar Linking Must by June 30: How to Do it Via New Income Tax Website

Aadhaar Card is now our one-stop solution for the documentation required for various services offered by the government and other agencies. For performing smooth financial transactions, the government had made linking of the PAN card with Aadhaar mandatory. This linking makes it easy for the government to track financial transactions and avoid any fraud or tax evasion. Further, it also puts a stop to multiple PAN card used by some individuals for tax evasion. However, there are still many whose PAN details haven’t been linked to Aadhaar. Giving such individuals another chance, the government has extended the last date of the linking PAN card with Aadhaar to June 30.

The process of linking PAN card with Aadhaar has also been simplified and individuals can do it online through the new income tax portal launched by the government. Announcing the launch of this portal, on June 8, the Government of India had shared details of the UI of the website that aims to simplify the process of tax filing for the citizens.

.@IncomeTaxIndia launches a new ITR e-filing portal 2.0 https://t.co/xli03QTB3X. Some of its highlighting features are:👉Enhanced user experience👉Dashboard hosting all action items👉A dynamic & intuitive interface👉Available in multiple Indian languages pic.twitter.com/sWuJfjVAcK— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) June 8, 2021

How to link PAN card to Aadhaar?

Individuals who still haven’t linked their PAN details with Aadhaar can do it easily through an online process by following few simple steps.

- Log on to https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

- Scroll down and click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option on the homepage of the portal

- You will now be taken to a new web page.

- Next, fill in the required details such as your PAN, Aadhaar number, name and mobile number

- Tick mark the boxes requiring agreement and click on Link Aadhaar

-Enter the six-digit OTP received on your registered mobile number and validate for initiate the linking process.

What happens if you do not link your PAN card with Aadhaar?

PAN is the key document required for carrying out various financial transaction and failure to link it with Aadhaar will result in its inactivation after the deadline. This will impact your various monetary transactions and other benefits from government schemes such as pension, scholarship, and LPG Subsidy.

