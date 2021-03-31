PAN-Aadhar Linking Last Date: Income Tax Website Crashes Owing To Rush; Restored Later

As the new financial year 2021-22 begins from April 1, the government of India mentioned March 31 to be the last date for Indian citizens to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with the Aadhar Card. Just like any other deadline, a lot of people have been waiting till the last date for another extension. However, as the new Income Tax rules come into being from April 1, there has been a compulsion in place to link one’s PAN with Aadhar number by March 31.

However, as the rush on the official website of Income Tax Department increased around 12.30pm, it led to the page crash, making people disappointed with the broken link. While the website has been restored now, a lot of people took to Twitter to share their anger over the issue.

It becomes mandatory to link the two identity cards as not doing so by March 31 will inactivate the PAN card, in addition to the condition of paying a fine of Rs 1,000. While one can link the documents later, it will attract a fine. This rule has come into existence after a new section has been inserted in the Finance Bill. This has led to panic among the users, who requested the Income Tax department to either extend the date or restore the website.

People shared snapshots of the portal not working, while tagging the Income Tax Department and other concerned officials to rectify the problem.

Meanwhile, today is also the last date to file Income Tax Returns for the financial year 2020-21. All those who have not done so yet can file their ITR for 2020-21 by visiting the official website. There will not be any extension provided further for the relief of users.