Panasonic to Cut 800 Jobs in Thailand, Move Production of Fridge, Washing Machine to Vietnam Next Year

Panasonic would try to place some of the workers in other jobs based on their qualifications, the spokeswoman said.

  Reuters Bangkok
  May 21, 2020
Japanese appliance-maker Panasonic Corp on Thursday said that next year it will move its Thai-based production of refrigerators and washing machines to Vietnam, laying off some 800 workers.

"Panasonic will reorganize its white goods production sites in Southeast Asia, and transfer the production of washing machines and refrigerators in Thailand to Vietnam," the company said in an statement emailed to Reuters.

Panasonic will dismiss about 800 workers in Thailand, a company spokeswoman told Reuters, adding that the move is part of its plan to improve cost efficiency.

Panasonic would try to place some of the workers in other jobs based on their qualifications, the spokeswoman said.

Panasonic Appliances (Thailand) and a research and development centre will close by the end of March 2021.

After the closures, Panasonic will still have around 13,700 workers involved in the manufacture of small appliances and batteries in Thailand.


