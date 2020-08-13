BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Pandemic pushes holiday company TUI to 1.1 billion euro loss

Pandemic pushes holiday company TUI to 1.1 billion euro loss

TUI, the world's largest tourism company, sunk to a 1.1 billion euro loss in its third quarter as the COVID19 pandemic stopped it providing holidays, and said it had made progress with a cost cutting programme.

  • Reuters
  Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 11:46 AM IST
LONDON TUI, the world’s largest tourism company, sunk to a 1.1 billion euro loss in its third quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped it providing holidays, and said it had made progress with a cost cutting programme.

The company, which resumed holidays again in mid-June and said demand had returned, secured a second credit line from the German government on Wednesday, helping bolster its liquidity after COVID-19 wiped out revenues for three months.

TUI’s underlying EBIT loss of 1.1 billion euros for the three months to June 30 compared to the 102.3 million euros it made in the same period last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 13, 2020, 11:46 AM IST
