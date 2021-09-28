Paras Defence IPO Allotment Today: How to Check Status via BSE, Link Intime, GMP

Paras Defence IPO share Allotment Today: Paras Defence initial public offering (IPO) share allotment status will be finalised on September 28. The Rs 171-crore public issue saw a stellar response from the investors when it had opened for subscription last week. Paras Defence and Space Technologies IPO was subscribed 304.26 times over the 71.40 lakh shares. The IPO received bids of over 217.26 crore shares against the total issue size of over 71.40 lakh shares. The price band of Paras Defence IPO was fixed at Rs 165-175 per share.

Those who have invested in Paras Defence IPO will be able to check the allotment status on September 28. There are two ways to know Ami Organics IPO share allotment application status — a) via BSE b) via registrar’s website. Once the allotment status is finalised, the ineligible investors will get their refunds by Wednesday. The equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on September 30. Sansera Engineering shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on October 1.

How to Check Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) You need to go to the official BSE website via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take the you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you have to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Paras Defence IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

3) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited IPO Grey Market Premium Today

The unlisted stocks of Paras Defence were trading at Rs 420-445 in the grey market on Tuesday. On September 28, the Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited shares were quoting a grey market premium of Rs 245-270, over the higher end of the issue price of Rs 175 per share. Paras Defence IPO GMP increased 140-154 per cent over the issue price, according to IPO Watch and IPO Central data.

Incorporated in 2009, Paras Defence has primarily engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters into 5 major product category offerings – 1) Defence and space optics, 2) Heavy engineering, 3) Defence electronics, 4) Electro magnetic pulse (EMP) protection solution, 5) Niche technologies. On pricing of Paras Defence IPO, Arihant Capital said, “At the upper band of Rs 175, the issue is valued at 31x its FY21 EPS of Rs 5.6. We believe Paras Defence is a robust business model with Wide range of portfolio of products and services, one of the key player for high precision optics manufacturing, strong R&D capabilities, strong relationship with customers, benefits from Govt initiatives, better position in competition, paying off debts, experienced management team, continues expansion and increasing presence in international markets would lead the profitability and margin levels in going forward."

