Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Parliamentary Panel Calls for Restoration of Financial Credit Instruments with Proper Safeguards

After Rs 14,000 crore fraud by diamantaire Nirav Modi, the RBI last year had decided to discontinue the practice of issuance of LoUs/ LoCs for trade credits for imports into India.

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 11:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Parliamentary Panel Calls for Restoration of Financial Credit Instruments with Proper Safeguards
Image for representation.

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has called for restoration of financial credit instruments of Letters of Undertaking (LoU) and Letters of Comfort (LoC) but with proper safeguards.

Voicing concern over discontinuation of LoU/ LoC that is impinging trade and commerce in labour intensive and MSME Sectors, the Panel expressed concern on the absence of any prescribed norms for resolutions of NPAs due to quashing of RBI Circular dated February 12, 2018 by Supreme Court: Recommends a realistic framework for resolution of stressed assets.

After Rs 14,000 crore fraud by diamantaire Nirav Modi, the RBI last year had decided to discontinue the practice of issuance of LoUs/ LoCs for trade credits for imports into India.

The Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce, under the Chairmanship of V Vijayasai Reddy, MP, Rajya Sabha Wednesday presented the Report on Action Taken by Government on the Recommendations/ Observations of the Committee contained in its One Hundred and Forty Sixth Report on Impact of Banking Misappropriation on Trade and Industry' to the Rajya Sabha.

"It is strongly felt by the Parliamentary Panel that the financial credit sourced through borrowing instruments of LoU and LoC stimulated trade in the country because of their easy availability and cost effectiveness.

"The Committee, therefore, notes that a ban on these instruments would impinge the trade in labour intensive and MSME Sectors which are mainly dependent upon cheap credit. Hence, the Committee recommends that the Government should make prudential analysis for the restoration of LoU and LoC at the earliest with proper safeguards," a statement on the report's observations said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,910.15 +53.35 ( +0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.80 -15.33
SBI 312.80 -0.19
Indiabulls Hsg 268.35 -0.50
TCS 2,041.90 1.44
Reliance 1,562.40 0.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.80 -15.33
Reliance 1,562.60 0.03
Indiabulls Hsg 268.20 -0.32
SBI 312.70 -0.24
HDFC 2,316.80 0.96
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 117.30 5.63
Zee Entertain 283.45 4.61
NTPC 113.00 2.73
IOC 125.55 2.45
ONGC 128.00 2.24
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 113.00 2.77
ONGC 128.00 2.28
Tech Mahindra 759.95 1.97
Kotak Mahindra 1,686.05 1.62
TCS 2,041.20 1.43
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.80 -15.33
Vedanta 138.50 -1.67
Hero Motocorp 2,296.30 -1.45
Hindalco 196.60 -1.26
Larsen 1,264.30 -1.15
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.80 -15.33
Vedanta 138.60 -1.63
Hero Motocorp 2,296.90 -1.44
Larsen 1,263.60 -1.21
Bharti Airtel 442.50 -1.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram