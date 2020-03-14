Participate in the Moneycontrol Pro Quiz Contest and Stand a Chance to Win Rs 1 Lakh

Moneycontrol Pro announces the winners of the Amazon Gift Vouchers. Click here to find out if you’re one of them.

Moneycontrol Pro, the premium subscription service from Moneycontrol, offers you an ad-free and seamless experience to access unique actionable investment ideas and elements that help its users make informed financial decisions. Pro users are exposed to the latest updates on the Indian and global financial markets, personalised news. Subscribers get sharp insights, a wide range of technical analyses and trends as well as features such as Ideas for Profit and Guru Speak - market lessons from successful investors.

If you’re not a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber yet, here’s a great opportunity for you to become one.

All you have to do is enter the Moneycontrol Pro contest. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro’s Annual plan @ 999/- 399/- with discount coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

Answer the contest question correctly and submit.

1,000 lucky winners stand a chance to win an Amazon voucher of Rs 400/- each (winners will be announced weekly) and 1 lucky winner stands a chance to win a Mega prize of Rs 1 lakh (the winner will be announced on or before 10th April). *T&C apply

Visit https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php for contest details.

We are looking forward to welcoming you to the Moneycontrol Pro family.

Good luck!