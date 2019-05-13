English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Passenger Vehicle Sales Dip 17 Percent in April
Total two-wheeler sales in April declined 16.36 per cent to 16,38,388 units compared to 19,58,761 units in the year-ago month.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined 17.07 per cent to 2,47,541 units in April from 2,98,504 units in the year-ago month.
Domestic car sales declined 19.93 per cent to 1,60,279 units compared to 2,00,183 in April 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Motorcycle sales last month declined 11.81 per cent to 10,84,811 units as against 12,30,046 units a year earlier.
Total two-wheeler sales in April declined 16.36 per cent to 16,38,388 units compared to 19,58,761 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of commercial vehicles were down 5.98 per cent to 68,680 units in April, SIAM said.
Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 15.93 per cent to 20,01,096 units from 23,80,294 units in April 2018, it added.
