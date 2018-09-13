English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Patanjali Announces Entry Into Dairy Products, Milk to Be Sold Rs 2 Cheaper Than Market Price
Yoga guru Ramdev's company said that it will begin selling dairy products in Tetra pack and will launch flavoured milk too. The milk, according to Patanjali, will be sold for Rs 40 per litre as opposed to Rs 42 a litre.
File photo of Baba Ramdev.
New Delhi: Soon, residents of Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Rajasthan can buy Patanjali milk from their nearby stores, which is set to be Rs 2 cheaper than other brands.
Announcing its entry into dairy products like cow milk, curd, buttermilk and cheese, Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali has tied up with around 56,000 retailers and vendors to supply milk across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Rajasthan.
The company said that it will begin selling dairy products in Tetra pack and will launch flavoured milk too. The milk, according to Patanjali, will be sold for Rs 40 per litre as opposed to Rs 42 a litre sold in the market at the moment.
According to the Economic Times, the yoga-guru led company claims to provide employment to around 5 lakh people by next year through new launches. While the company expects the milk products to generate around Rs 1,000 crore revenue by 2020, it has a target of producing 10 lakh litres of cow milk every day in the financial year 2019-2020.
The company's statement claimed to have produced 4 lakh litres of cow milk on the very first day of its operation.
Apart from dairy products, the company has also made a foray into frozen vegetables like peas, sweet corn, mixed vegetables and french fries, urea free cattle feed, packaged drinking water Divya Jal and solar panel production.
According to Patanjali, the frozen vegetables will be priced at half the cost of its competition while the packaged drinking water will be available in pack size of 250 ml, 500 ml, 1 litre, 2 litres, 5 litres and 20 litres. The company has not yet disclosed the price of its products though.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
