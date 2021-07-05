Patanjali Deposits Rs 100 Crore For Long-Pending Food Park In Noida

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and his associate Acharya Balkrishna could finally see construction beginning for Ayurvedic products major Patanjali’s mega food park in Noida as the company has deposited the remaining Rs 100 crore for leasing a massive 430 acres of area in the city. The sum has been deposited with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). According to the YEIDA officials, the plan was initiated in 2016 when Patanjali was allotted 300 acres of land for the food park while 130 acres reserved for its Ayurvedic facility.

The YEIDA officials said Patanjali Ayurved had to deposit the remaining Rs 100 crore by December 2021 for starting the construction of the mega food park. However, the project saw multiple hurdles over the years and Patanjali’s Chairman Balkrishna in June 2018 had even temporarily cancelled the food park in Noida after not getting “required clearances” from the Uttar Pradesh government. The pull out by Patanjali had forced Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to direct the state officials to expedite the process.

Now that the project is back on track, Patanjali is expected to invest around Rs 6,000 crore in the food park which, the company said, will benefit farmers of six states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan. According to information, the company will buy farmers’ produce such as fruits, vegetables and other crops to process in the proposed food park. This will provide farmers of neighbouring states a market under one roof. Moreover, the upcoming food park will provide employment to around 25,000 people.

While the mega park will mostly cater to the FMCG business of Patanjali, an Ayurvedic establishment spread in 130 acres will also process herbal medicines and products. The mega food and Ayurvedic park, once operational, will be Patanjali’s biggest in the country. The company will also use the food park to export its products.

