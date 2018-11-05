English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Patanjali Enters Branded Apparel Space With ‘Aastha, Sanskar and Livfit’; Aims Rs 1,000 Crore Business in FY'20
Patanjali, which had recorded multi-fold growth in recent years, witnessed a marginal growth only last fiscal hit by the implementation of GST, finishing at around Rs 12,000 crore .
File photo of a Patanjali store. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved on Monday forayed into the fast growing branded apparel segment through its brand 'Paridhan' and expects a sale of around Rs 1,000 crore next fiscal.
The Haridwar-based firm plans to open around 100 outlets of Paridhan by the end of this fiscal and have a network of around 500 stores by March 2020, mostly on franchise model.
It has introduced three brands – Livfit, Aastha and Sanskar – targeting customers across all age groups.
"This year, we would have a network of 100 stores ranging between 500-2,500 sq feet. We are aiming a turnover of around Rs 1,000 crore in the next fiscal," said Baba Ramdev.
He further added:"It would also be available online by next year. We are working on it."
While Sanskar would be a range of menswear, Aastha is a women's brand and Livfit would have a range of sportswear and Yoga dresses.
"Our target is to compete with multinational companies in this field such as adidas, Puma," he said adding the Paridhan range would be around 30-40 per cent cheaper and would target ordinary people.
The company may plan to have standalone store of its three brands, depending on the catchment area and availability of space, said K M Singh, who is heading the apparel business of Patanjali.
According to Ramdev, in textile industry, 90 per cent sales is through unorganised segment and the branded segment accounts only 10 per cent, in which there is hardly any Indian brand.
"We want ordinary people to feel proud of wearing domestic brand," he added.
Besides, Paridhan would have a range of artificial jewellery and wedding clothes which would be at least 40 per cent cheaper than rivals, he claimed.
Range of Patanjali jeans would start from Rs 500, shirt (Rs 500-1,700). Paridhan would have around 1,100 options along with 3,500 SKUs of menswear, womenswear, kidswear, denim and accessories.
The company is sourcing from 90 vendors across India and would encourage small and medium enterprises, Singh added.
This is the ninth venture of Patanjali after entering into herbal ayurved, natural pure products, cosmetics, personal care, cattle feed & biofertilisers, dairy products and frozen vegetables and packaged water.
Patanjali, which had recorded multi-fold growth in recent years, witnessed a marginal growth only last fiscal hit by the implementation of GST, finishing at around Rs 12,000 crore .
In 2016-17, Patanjali clocked a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore, registering 111 per cent growth.
The Haridwar-based firm plans to open around 100 outlets of Paridhan by the end of this fiscal and have a network of around 500 stores by March 2020, mostly on franchise model.
It has introduced three brands – Livfit, Aastha and Sanskar – targeting customers across all age groups.
"This year, we would have a network of 100 stores ranging between 500-2,500 sq feet. We are aiming a turnover of around Rs 1,000 crore in the next fiscal," said Baba Ramdev.
He further added:"It would also be available online by next year. We are working on it."
While Sanskar would be a range of menswear, Aastha is a women's brand and Livfit would have a range of sportswear and Yoga dresses.
"Our target is to compete with multinational companies in this field such as adidas, Puma," he said adding the Paridhan range would be around 30-40 per cent cheaper and would target ordinary people.
The company may plan to have standalone store of its three brands, depending on the catchment area and availability of space, said K M Singh, who is heading the apparel business of Patanjali.
According to Ramdev, in textile industry, 90 per cent sales is through unorganised segment and the branded segment accounts only 10 per cent, in which there is hardly any Indian brand.
"We want ordinary people to feel proud of wearing domestic brand," he added.
Besides, Paridhan would have a range of artificial jewellery and wedding clothes which would be at least 40 per cent cheaper than rivals, he claimed.
Range of Patanjali jeans would start from Rs 500, shirt (Rs 500-1,700). Paridhan would have around 1,100 options along with 3,500 SKUs of menswear, womenswear, kidswear, denim and accessories.
The company is sourcing from 90 vendors across India and would encourage small and medium enterprises, Singh added.
This is the ninth venture of Patanjali after entering into herbal ayurved, natural pure products, cosmetics, personal care, cattle feed & biofertilisers, dairy products and frozen vegetables and packaged water.
Patanjali, which had recorded multi-fold growth in recent years, witnessed a marginal growth only last fiscal hit by the implementation of GST, finishing at around Rs 12,000 crore .
In 2016-17, Patanjali clocked a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore, registering 111 per cent growth.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Friday 02 November , 2018 Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|624.40
|2.25
|SBI
|294.95
|3.36
|PC Jeweller
|94.55
|7.20
|Reliance
|1,090.30
|1.43
|ICICI Bank
|349.65
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,088.55
|1.33
|PC Jeweller
|94.50
|6.90
|Axis Bank
|624.30
|2.35
|Dewan Housing
|219.90
|-4.60
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.30
|-4.24
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|294.95
|3.36
|Axis Bank
|624.40
|2.25
|UPL
|724.30
|1.81
|Wipro
|324.10
|1.79
|HCL Tech
|1,020.75
|1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|295.30
|3.45
|Axis Bank
|624.30
|2.35
|Wipro
|323.95
|1.52
|Reliance
|1,088.55
|1.33
|Coal India
|263.60
|0.86
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|563.05
|-7.26
|IOC
|140.30
|-5.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.10
|-4.23
|IndusInd Bank
|1,486.45
|-3.59
|BPCL
|291.80
|-3.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,491.70
|-3.29
|NTPC
|153.60
|-2.72
|Power Grid Corp
|185.85
|-2.18
|ONGC
|154.85
|-1.59
|HDFC
|1,795.65
|-1.46
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushmita Sen Makes First Public Appearance With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl; Pics Go Viral
- Massive Diwali Car Discounts Upto Rs 10 Lakh in November 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
- I-League: After Winning Start Real Kashmir Look to Make Perfect Home Debut Against Churchill
- On Virat Kohli's Birthday, Anushka Sharma Can't Thank God Enough for His Birth; See Pics
- Mahindra’s Flagship SUV (YUV400) Named Alturas G4, Price Expected at Rs 30 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...