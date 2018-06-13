English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Patanjali Mega Food Park: UP Govt Seeks 15 Days More Time from Centre
The leading FMCG firm has been given June 15 deadline by the Union Food Processing Ministry to meet the conditions required to get the final approval for setting up of the proposed park.
File photo of a Patanjali store. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The UP government has written to the Centre requesting that Patanjali Ayurved should be given 15 days more time to comply with the conditions required for the proposed Rs 6,000-crore mega food park along the Yamuna Expressway.
The leading FMCG firm has been given June 15 deadline by the Union Food Processing Ministry to meet the conditions required to get the final approval for setting up of the proposed park.
In a letter written to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has requested it to extend the said deadline to June 30.
"It is requested to extend the time given by the inter-ministerial approval committee (of the Food Processing Ministry) from June 15 to June 30 to meet the conditions required to get the final approval," Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said in the letter.
The conditions that were to be complied with include transfer of land in the name of Patanjali Ayurved's subsidiary Patanajali Food and Herbal Park Noida Pvt Ltd.
Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala said: "We are confident and express our pleasure over the sincere steps taken by the UP chief minister. As the Union Food Processing Ministry is very cooperative, we are hopeful that 15 days extension would be granted so that the state government completes its formalities."
The Haridwar-based company had proposed to invest up to Rs 6,000 crore to set up a plant over 425 acres of land along the Yamuna Expressway through its step-down firm Patanjali Food and Herbal Park.
On June 6, Patanjali had said that its mega food park would produce goods worth Rs 25,000 crore annually on full capacity running. It is envisaged to create 10,000 direct jobs.
Patanjali is presently investing in mega food park projects, including in Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Tezpur (Assam).
Also Watch
The leading FMCG firm has been given June 15 deadline by the Union Food Processing Ministry to meet the conditions required to get the final approval for setting up of the proposed park.
In a letter written to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has requested it to extend the said deadline to June 30.
"It is requested to extend the time given by the inter-ministerial approval committee (of the Food Processing Ministry) from June 15 to June 30 to meet the conditions required to get the final approval," Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said in the letter.
The conditions that were to be complied with include transfer of land in the name of Patanjali Ayurved's subsidiary Patanajali Food and Herbal Park Noida Pvt Ltd.
Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala said: "We are confident and express our pleasure over the sincere steps taken by the UP chief minister. As the Union Food Processing Ministry is very cooperative, we are hopeful that 15 days extension would be granted so that the state government completes its formalities."
The Haridwar-based company had proposed to invest up to Rs 6,000 crore to set up a plant over 425 acres of land along the Yamuna Expressway through its step-down firm Patanjali Food and Herbal Park.
On June 6, Patanjali had said that its mega food park would produce goods worth Rs 25,000 crore annually on full capacity running. It is envisaged to create 10,000 direct jobs.
Patanjali is presently investing in mega food park projects, including in Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Tezpur (Assam).
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|546.30
|+5.85
|+1.08
|TCS
|1,824.10
|+43.10
|+2.42
|SBI
|287.70
|+4.85
|+1.71
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,210.05
|-10.70
|-0.88
|Reliance
|1,002.50
|+5.35
|+0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,209.75
|-10.65
|-0.87
|Dish TV
|73.40
|+0.75
|+1.03
|BPCL
|420.85
|+5.75
|+1.39
|Vedanta
|243.10
|-1.70
|-0.69
|Sun Pharma
|545.65
|+5.15
|+0.95
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,256.30
|+65.65
|+3.00
|Cipla
|582.10
|+15.00
|+2.65
|TCS
|1,824.10
|+43.10
|+2.42
|Lupin
|871.90
|+16.90
|+1.98
|Hindalco
|245.00
|+4.35
|+1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,252.00
|+61.75
|+2.82
|TCS
|1,824.20
|+43.20
|+2.43
|SBI
|287.65
|+4.80
|+1.70
|Power Grid Corp
|198.50
|+2.80
|+1.43
|Infosys
|1,276.10
|+17.70
|+1.41
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|567.60
|-12.40
|-2.14
|Adani Ports
|382.85
|-6.05
|-1.56
|Zee Entertain
|557.10
|-8.10
|-1.43
|Bajaj Finance
|2,231.05
|-30.20
|-1.34
|Bharti Airtel
|375.65
|-5.00
|-1.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|567.50
|-12.30
|-2.12
|Adani Ports
|382.15
|-5.75
|-1.48
|Bharti Airtel
|376.10
|-4.95
|-1.30
|HUL
|1,620.30
|-20.15
|-1.23
|HDFC
|1,835.85
|-11.95
|-0.65
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Samsung Carnival: More Than Rs 10,000 Discount on Galaxy S8, No-Cost EMIs And More
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- The Nun Trailer: Pray For Forgiveness as The Valak's Story Is Here to Scare You Out of Your Wits
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For
- Salman's Reaction While Shooting Allah Duhai Hai Will Make Your Day, Watch Video