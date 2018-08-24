GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Patanjali Moves NCLT Against Ruchi Soya Lenders Approving Adani Wilmar Bid

Adani Wilmar has emerged as the highest bidder with a Rs 6,000 crore offer, while Patanjali group came second with a Rs 5,700 crore bid.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2018, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Patanjali Moves NCLT Against Ruchi Soya Lenders Approving Adani Wilmar Bid
File photo of a Patanjali store. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved has approached the NCLT challenging the decision by Ruchi Soya's lenders to approve Adani Wilmar's Rs 6,000 crore takeover bid.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Monday before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), sources said. When contacted, Patanjali Spokesperson S K Tijarawala declined to comment, saying that matter is sub-judice.

A spokesperson of Adani Group also declined to comment.

On Thursday, Adani Wimar's bid was approved by the committee of creditors (CoC) of the bankruptcy-bound Ruchi Soya with about 96 per cent votes in favour. The resolution professional has to seek NCLT approval after the lenders choose a bid.

Adani Wilmar and Patanjali group have been engaged in a long-drawn battle to take over Ruchi Soya.

While Adani Wilmar emerged as the highest bidder with a Rs 6,000 crore offer, Patanjali group came second with a Rs 5,700 crore bid.

Patanjali Ayurved had earlier sought clarification from the RP (resolution professional) of Ruchi Soya related to eligibility of Adani Group to participate in the bidding process.

It also sought to know the parameters adopted by the RP to declare Adani Wilmar as the highest bidder.

The Haridwar-based firm had also questioned the appointment of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as the RP's legal advisor as the said law firm was already advising Adani Group.

Patanjali was asked to submit a revised bid by June 16 to match or better the highest offer of Rs 6,000 crore by Adani Wilmar under the Swiss Challenge system adopted by the RP and the committee of creditors.

However, Patanjali wrote to the RP seeking clarifications instead of submitting a fresh bid.

Adani Wilmar has been selected by the CoC after two-rounds of bidding.

Ruchi Soya, which is facing the insolvency proceedings, has a total debt of about Rs 12,000 crore. The company has many manufacturing plants and its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold.

In December 2017, Ruchi Soya Industries entered into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and Shailendra Ajmera was appointed as the RP.

The appointment was made by the NCLT on the application of the creditors Standard Chartered Bank and DBS Bank, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,251.80 -84.96 ( -0.22%)

Nifty 50

11,557.10 -25.65 ( -0.22%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Hexaware Tech 426.15 -70.55 -14.20
Axis Bank 639.90 +8.15 +1.29
Reliance 1,277.50 +8.05 +0.63
Yes Bank 374.20 -14.40 -3.71
ICICI Bank 330.15 -7.05 -2.09
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hexaware Tech 431.50 -66.20 -13.30
Mahindra CIE 257.90 -0.05 -0.02
Infosys 1,379.95 -19.25 -1.38
Bombay Burmah 1,925.45 -34.80 -1.78
Indiabulls Real 145.05 -0.25 -0.17
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 224.05 +9.25 +4.31
ONGC 174.75 +2.85 +1.66
Grasim 1,060.30 +14.75 +1.41
Axis Bank 639.90 +8.15 +1.29
Zee Entertain 510.35 +4.75 +0.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 223.95 +9.15 +4.26
ONGC 174.90 +3.15 +1.83
Axis Bank 639.60 +7.80 +1.23
Wipro 292.30 +2.80 +0.97
M&M 968.80 +7.15 +0.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 374.20 -14.40 -3.71
Titan Company 885.35 -26.55 -2.91
Hero Motocorp 3,212.30 -72.45 -2.21
ICICI Bank 330.15 -7.05 -2.09
Adani Ports 376.75 -7.75 -2.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 374.65 -13.65 -3.52
Hero Motocorp 3,212.60 -68.30 -2.08
ICICI Bank 330.10 -6.80 -2.02
Adani Ports 376.20 -7.60 -1.98
IndusInd Bank 1,927.25 -30.65 -1.57
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...