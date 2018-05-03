Paving the Way for Walmart Takeover? Flipkart Buys Back Shares Worth Rs 2,300 Crore

: Online marketplace giant Flipkart has bought back $350 million (Rs 2,330 crore) worth of shares from its investors as it seeks to convert its Singapore-incorporated company to a private limited firm, in a move that could ease the way in for a new strategic investor.US retail giant Walmart Inc is in advanced talks with Flipkart to acquire a controlling stake of more than 51 percent in the Bengaluru-based e-commerce firm at a valuation of at least $18 billion, sources previously told Reuters.Flipkart Ltd purchased shares for $350.5 million from some of its investors including Tiger Global and Accel, according to May 3 regulatory filings from Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, sourced by business intelligence platform paper.vc.It also began the process of converting Flipkart to a private limited company, changing its name to Flipkart Pte Ltd, the filings showed.Stakeholders in a private limited company are usually bound by a contract and have more flexibility than in a public company."Typically strategic investors don't like to deal with multiple shareholders because it just becomes more cumbersome," a senior lawyer told Reuters. "So they very often ask companies to clean up the cap table or consolidate small shareholders."