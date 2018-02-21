English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pawan Hans Disinvestment Finds no Takers, Fresh Bids in '2 To 3 Months'
The chopper company is a 51:49 joint venture between the Civil Aviation Ministry and oil behemoth ONGC.
File photo of a Pawan Hans helicopter. Representative image/ Reuters
New Delhi: The government is likely to call for fresh bids for the disinvestment of Pawan Hans in the next "two to three months" after an attempt to sell its entire 51 per cent stake in the chopper company didn't find many takers.
Last year, the government had invited bids from private companies, including foreign ones, to buy out its stake along with management control in helicopter service operator Pawan Hans Ltd (PHL).
The chopper company is a 51:49 joint venture between the Civil Aviation Ministry and oil behemoth ONGC.
Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Wednesday said that during the bidding process, there was effectively only one bid.
"I understand there is only one entity that qualified, which is effectively a single tender," Raju said at a media interaction today.
To a question on whether there would be a fresh bidding procedure he said, "Single bid scenario might not be the correct thing. So we are thinking on how to go about it. All options are open."
Another senior official of the ministry of civil aviation said that fresh bids is the only option left because as per rules an entity can't be disinvested with just one bid.
He added that the government plans to call new bids in "two to three months" as the basic structure of tender is in place and the government only needs to liberalise certain conditionalities to attract more players.
The official, however, didn't comment which bidding criteria are likely to be tweaked.
Also Watch
Last year, the government had invited bids from private companies, including foreign ones, to buy out its stake along with management control in helicopter service operator Pawan Hans Ltd (PHL).
The chopper company is a 51:49 joint venture between the Civil Aviation Ministry and oil behemoth ONGC.
Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Wednesday said that during the bidding process, there was effectively only one bid.
"I understand there is only one entity that qualified, which is effectively a single tender," Raju said at a media interaction today.
To a question on whether there would be a fresh bidding procedure he said, "Single bid scenario might not be the correct thing. So we are thinking on how to go about it. All options are open."
Another senior official of the ministry of civil aviation said that fresh bids is the only option left because as per rules an entity can't be disinvested with just one bid.
He added that the government plans to call new bids in "two to three months" as the basic structure of tender is in place and the government only needs to liberalise certain conditionalities to attract more players.
The official, however, didn't comment which bidding criteria are likely to be tweaked.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|HDFC
|1,800.05
|+25.55
|+1.44
|Reliance
|889.80
|-5.70
|-0.64
|TCS
|2,864.85
|+33.85
|+1.20
|IDBI Bank
|73.70
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Infosys
|1,162.10
|+14.95
|+1.30
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,045.60
|-5.75
|-0.55
|IDBI Bank
|73.65
|+0.50
|+0.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|341.90
|+16.55
|+5.09
|Tech Mahindra
|633.40
|+23.50
|+3.85
|Eicher Motors
|28,360.45
|+957.40
|+3.49
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|Sun Pharma
|508.75
|+11.10
|+2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Sun Pharma
|508.85
|+10.95
|+2.20
|Wipro
|292.50
|+4.45
|+1.54
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,157.40
|+39.20
|+1.85
|Adani Ports
|369.20
|+5.35
|+1.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|287.10
|-20.10
|-6.54
|IOC
|173.85
|-4.05
|-2.28
|ONGC
|174.10
|-2.75
|-1.55
|BPCL
|424.90
|-5.85
|-1.36
|Cipla
|552.90
|-6.85
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|174.60
|-2.00
|-1.13
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Yes Bank
|302.05
|-2.80
|-0.92
|Reliance
|889.55
|-5.75
|-0.64
|NTPC
|166.30
|-0.75
|-0.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes