Pay Electricity, Gas, Mobile Bill, Loan Repayment at your Doorstep. Know How to Book

Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB), a subsidiary of the Department of Post under Ministry of Communication, recently announced its collaboration with Bharat BillPay Limited, an integrated online platform for payments developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). As a result of the collaboration, a lucrative network of cash-based assisted bill payments will be facilitated for both, IPPB and non-IPPB customers.

The bill payments service will reach locations that are remote and people that are unbanked through doorstep payment solutions. The Department of Post-backed banks will utilize the last-mile network laid by India Post over the years and combine it with a digitally driven banking platform to ensure maximum efficiency.

The already existing transactions fostered by NPCI Bharat BillPay include DTH, gas, electricity, loan repayment, water, cable TV subscription, mobile postpaid, prepaid recharge, and municipal taxes, among many others. With the newly-formed collaboration, customers can pay recurring bills in cash, track their bill payments online, enable reminders and alerts, and access detailed transaction history.

The main focus of the conglomeration between the Department of Post and NPCI is to cater to the unbanked customers who are yet to catch up with the fast-paced world and bridge the digital divide. As a result, India Post will bring the banking services offered by Bharat BillPay to the doorsteps of people who are not digitally literate. Moreover, post offices will be available to support customers’ banking needs.

Here’s how to avail the services offered:

To request a doorstep service, the customers will have to call on – 155299. The call centre is available 24×7. They can also put an Ad-hoc request through Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), postmen, or post office.

While putting the request, customers will have to pick a slot between 11 AM and 4 PM for the scheduled day.

A flat charge of Rs 20 (excluding GST) will be charged per visit per customer if the service delivery is beyond 1 kilometre from the post office.

IPPB is a financial institution with 100 per cent of its equity owned by the government of India. On the other hand, Bharat BillPay is also a centre-driven platform with over 60.62 million transactions carried out as of October 2021.

