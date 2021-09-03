Pay your rent on CRED Max, and you could get an iPad, trip to Maldives or 300% cashback

Wouldn’t it be great if the amount you pay for rent does not get deducted from your account at the beginning of the month? Well, CRED, a high-trust platform for individuals, brands, and financial institutions, is giving its members the ease of putting the recurring expense of rent on their credit cards. It is not just enabling an extended credit period for its members but giving an iPad, a trip to Maldives and 300% cashback on rent to its members for using RentPay by CRED Max from September 1-3.

Paying rent is more rewarding than ever

By using RentPay by CRED Max, members can now pay their monthly rent via credit card. Besides, this service works right from the CRED app. It allows members to have more financial confidence and frees up cash for other expenses while still paying recurring amounts like rent on time every month. Members can also use CRED to pay their maintenance fees, security deposits, token amounts and even brokerage quickly and easily.

What’s in for you?

Some of the most significant benefits of using your credit card to pay out large recurring expenses via CRED Max include:

A chance to win a 100% refund on house rent payment.

Win an iPad, trip for two to the Maldives or 300% cashback till September 3.

Get up to Rs 1 lakh cover auto-applied on house appliance insurance cover in case of theft Rs 10,000 cover on damages.

Vouchers worth Rs 2021 if you’re an HDFC bank user, while Axis Bank users can earn upto INR500 cashback

CRED Max makes something as mundane as rent payment a winning experience. Besides improving your credit score by paying back on time, you can reach your annual credit card fee waiver and get rewarded with milestones quicker and easier than ever before. With members already earning Rs 65 crore worth of credit card reward points so far, CRED is a hassle-free way to spend responsibly and enjoy stellar benefits too.

How to pay rent with your credit card using CRED RentPay

Step 1 - Install the CRED app

Step 2 - Sign up using your credentials

Step 3 - Click on the rent pay option in the app

Step 4 - Next, enter the rent amount.

Step 5 - Click ‘proceed with credit card’ and fill in your card details.

Step 6 - Enter details of your landlord for payments.

Step 7- Enter the address, and click on “proceed to payment” to complete the final step.

With an exclusive community of over 7.5 million million members with a credit score over 750, many of whom use premium credit cards, becoming a member means you are in good company. So the next time you’re thinking of a sizable recurring expense like your rent, or even a significant expense like school fees, do it through CRED Max. You’ll love it.

This article has been created by Studio 18 team on behalf of Cred

