PayPal Sees Revenue Hit From Coronavirus Outbreak as Online Transactions Decline Globally
PayPal said it was reaffirming its first-quarter adjusted earnings of 76 cents to 78 cents per share.
Image for representation
Payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc said on Thursday it expects first-quarter revenue to be at the lower end of its previously forecast range, as online transactions globally took a hit from the coronavirus outbreak.
Several companies, including Apple Inc, Mastercard Inc and American Airlines Group Inc, have warned of a hit from the rapid spread of the epidemic that has disrupted supply chain, hurt global travel and led to temporary shutdowns of businesses.
PayPal, which derives nearly half of its total revenue from international operations, forecast first-quarter revenue of $4.78 billion to $4.84 billion last month.
"We currently estimate the negative impact from COVID-19 to be an approximate one percentage point reduction, to PayPal's year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter," the company said in a statement.
PayPal, however, said the negative impact of the virus was partially offset by strength in its diversified business, which includes its domestic operations.
The virus, which has killed more than 2,700 and infected 78,000 people so far in China, has slammed the brakes on the world's second-largest economy. It has spread to 44 other countries, raising fears of a global pandemic.
PayPal said it was reaffirming its first-quarter adjusted earnings of 76 cents to 78 cents per share. Analysts were expecting earnings of 78 cents per share and revenue of $4.83 billion.
On Monday, Mastercard said its first-quarter net revenue would take a hit of 2% to 3% over its previous forecast if the coronavirus outbreak persists through the quarter.
Shares of PayPal were down about 1% in morning trading. Mastercard fell about 4%, Visa Inc about 2% and American Express was down 3.4%.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|223.40
|2.13
|HDFC Bank
|1,199.35
|-0.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,285.90
|0.77
|Bajaj Finance
|4,763.00
|-0.97
|ICICI Lombard
|1,251.30
|1.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|388.40
|3.68
|Titan Company
|1,279.05
|1.87
|Axis Bank
|738.30
|1.17
|Asian Paints
|1,844.35
|0.97
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,285.90
|0.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|93.30
|-2.61
|M&M
|493.40
|-2.01
|SBI
|321.95
|-1.92
|IndusInd Bank
|1,115.60
|-1.71
|HCL Tech
|570.85
|-2.25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How Kartik Aaryan Reacted to Jemimah Rodrigues Dancing on Haan Main Galat
- This Comedian Put a Desi Spin on Words Donald Trump Mispronounced in India Speech
- Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Recites Indian Poet Aamir Aziz's 'Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega'
- Katrina Kaif Trolls Arjun Kapoor on Instagram, His Reply will Leave You in Splits
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important