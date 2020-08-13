Payroll tax holiday will cover the self-employed: Kudlow

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to give workers a break on payroll taxes will apply to self-employed individuals, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, but gave no other details.

Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, said a “technical change” would have to be issued to Trump’s memorandum released on Saturday calling for payroll taxes to be deferred amid the COVID-19 pandemic in order to include people who work for themselves.

