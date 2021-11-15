Paytm IPO Allotment Today: How to Check Status via BSE, Link InTime

India’s biggest initial public offer (IPO) from Paytm has got an allotment date. The Paytm IPO share allotment is likely to be done on Monday, November 15. The Paytm IPO has received decent response from investors, with the offer being subscribed 1.89 times, as per stock exchange data. One97 communications, the parent company of Paytm, has received bids for 9.14 crore shares against 4.83 crore shares offered for sale. This has been largely done on support from retail buyers, who have oversubscribed the IPO since its opening day. Non-institutional buyers have booked 24 per cent of the shares kept aside for them. The leading financial services and solutions company will is planning to raise a whopping Rs 18,300 crore from its maiden offer, which is set to be listed later this month.

The Paytm IPO had opened on November 1 and closed on November 3. To check Paytm IPO allotment status, investors can opt for one of the two ways — a) via BSE b) via registrar’s website. After the finalisation, investors who are ineligible will get refunds by November 16, while the equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on the next day, November 17.

Here is how you can check Paytm IPO allotment status in two ways:

How to Check Paytm IPO Allotment Status via BSE Website

a) Go to the official website of BSE or Bombay Stock Exchange. The link is (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

b) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’

c) After you land on the page, click on the ‘Equity’ option

d) From the drop down menu that will be displayed beside the issue name, select the option ‘Paytm’

e) Write your application number on the page

f) After that, write you Permanent Account Number or PAN

g) Click on the Captcha that says ‘I am not a Robot’ and click on submit

h) After you click on the option, the details of your allotment status of your bid. The status will be visible only after the share allotment gets finalised.

How to Check Paytm IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link InTime India)

c) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

d) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

e) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step B

f) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option. You will be able to see your allotment status after this, given that the process has been done

Paytm IPO GMP Today

Paytm shares were trading at a premium of Rs 30 in the grey market, according to IPO Watch data. This was lower than the share price band fixed at Rs 2,080 to Rs 2,150 per equity share. This means that at the upper end of the price band, the grey market expected Paytm shares to list at Rs 2,180 only, which is 101 per cent higher. A grey market premium indicates the nature of shares on the bourses.

Paytm IPO Issue Objective

The company is going to utilise net proceeds from its fresh issue for growing and strengthening Paytm ecosystem, including through acquisition and retention of consumers and merchants and providing them with greater access to technology and financial services . The fresh issue fund will also be used for new business initiatives, acquisitions and strategic partnerships and general corporate purposes. The portion from OFS will go to selling shareholders.

