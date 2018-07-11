English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Paytm Launches Forex Services, Will Offer a Forex Card and Currency Notes
Further, the customer would not have to pay commission, service charge or other hidden charges on their purchases and cash withdrawals
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: Digital payments company Paytm on Wednesday said it has launched foreign exchange services in 20 international currencies.
It would offer "multi-currency forex card and forex cash", Paytm said in a statement.
"This offering allows to lock-in the current rates at the time of placing an order by making a two per cent partial payment with the flexibility to make the remaining payment at the time of delivery," it said.
Further, the customer would not have to pay commission, service charge or other hidden charges on their purchases and cash withdrawals, the company said.
Customers can load up to $250,000 in a financial year into the forex card and buy up to $3,000 as currency notes, it added.
Also Watch
It would offer "multi-currency forex card and forex cash", Paytm said in a statement.
"This offering allows to lock-in the current rates at the time of placing an order by making a two per cent partial payment with the flexibility to make the remaining payment at the time of delivery," it said.
Further, the customer would not have to pay commission, service charge or other hidden charges on their purchases and cash withdrawals, the company said.
Customers can load up to $250,000 in a financial year into the forex card and buy up to $3,000 as currency notes, it added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
When Doctors at AIIMS Tried to Change Sexual Orientation Through Controversial Gay Conversion Therapy
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 When Doctors at AIIMS Tried to Change Sexual Orientation Through Controversial Gay Conversion Therapy
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,082.35
|+43.55
|+4.19
|TCS
|1,971.35
|-8.55
|-0.43
|Infosys
|1,294.35
|-26.10
|-1.98
|Yes Bank
|374.80
|+3.20
|+0.86
|HDFC
|1,962.70
|+34.60
|+1.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,082.20
|+45.85
|+4.42
|TCS
|1,971.00
|-8.60
|-0.43
|ICICI Bank
|272.40
|+3.55
|+1.32
|Infosys
|1,294.60
|-25.75
|-1.95
|Grasim
|960.85
|-19.10
|-1.95
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,082.35
|+43.55
|+4.19
|BPCL
|377.35
|+10.85
|+2.96
|Wipro
|279.45
|+7.35
|+2.70
|Bajaj Finance
|2,415.00
|+59.40
|+2.52
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,357.25
|+55.90
|+2.43
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|581.95
|-21.50
|-3.56
|Vedanta
|211.40
|-6.70
|-3.07
|Bajaj Auto
|3,096.70
|-64.90
|-2.05
|Infosys
|1,294.35
|-26.10
|-1.98
|Grasim
|960.20
|-18.60
|-1.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|211.35
|-6.65
|-3.05
|Infosys
|1,294.60
|-25.75
|-1.95
|Bajaj Auto
|3,101.90
|-52.45
|-1.66
|M&M
|917.55
|-13.05
|-1.40
|Hero Motocorp
|3,498.05
|-42.65
|-1.20
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Comedy Queen Bharti Singh Looks Distraught As She Can't Stop Crying In This Video; Watch
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- Priyanka Chopra Ups Her Fashion Game in a Graphic Fendi Outfit; See Pics
- 'Chachu No 1' Varun Dhawan Shares First Glimpse Of His Niece in an Instagram Post; See Pics
- Move Over Messi, Virender Sehwag Has Found 'Messi Ka Chacha' on the Internet