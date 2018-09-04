English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Paytm Money Unveils Mutual Funds App, Aims to Offer SIPs at Just Rs 100
The Indian digital wallet company is offering systematic investment plans (SIPs). It plans on providing SIPs for as low as Rs 100 in some of its schemes as it targets individual investors sitting in Tier 2-3 cities.
Image for representation. (twitter.com/PaytmBank)
New Delhi: Paytm Money Ltd launched its own app for mutual fund investments on Tuesday with a target to sell mutual fund to around 25 million people in the next three to five years. In order to offer direct plans of mutual funds, Paytm has partnered with 25 asset management companies.
Recently, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has acquired a Rs 2,500 crore stake in Paytm, its first investment in the country's burgeoning startup ecosystem.
In a statement, One97 Communications Ltd, which owns the Paytm brand, said US-based Berkshire Hathaway would have a member on the company board in lieu of the investment but did not disclose the size of the deal or the stake sold.
However, people with direct knowledge of the development said Berkshire could have bought 3-4 per cent stake for about $300-350 million (about Rs 2,500 crore), valuing the Indian firm at over $10 billion.
Berkshire, which has traditionally invested in companies in sectors like consumer, energy and insurance, joins Japanese giant SoftBank that had last year bought a reported 20 per cent stake in Paytm for an estimated $1.4 billion (over Rs 9,000 crore).
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
