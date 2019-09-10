Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Paytm Reports Massive Loss of Over Rs 4,217 Crore in 2019 Fiscal

Paytm attributed the losses to higher expenses in brand building and business expansions. The company’s total expenses nearly doubled to Rs 7,730.14 crore in FY19 from Rs 4,864.53 crore in FY18.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 10, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Paytm Announces 'Paytm First' Premium Subscription-Based Program: Here Are The Details (Image for Representation)
Image for Representation.
Loading...

Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,217.20 crore for fiscal year 2018-19, nearly three times higher than the previous year’s net loss of Rs 1,604.34 crore, according to the company’s annual report.

The consolidated numbers take into account businesses like Paytm Money, Paytm Financial Services, Paytm Entertainment Services and others. At the stand-alone level, One97 Communications posted net loss of Rs 3,959.6 crore in FY19 against Rs 1,490 crore the previous year.

Paytm’s consolidated revenue rose 8.2% to Rs 3,579.67 crore in FY19 from Rs 3,309.61 in FY18. At the stand-alone level, revenue growth was tepid at 2.8% to Rs 3,319 crore compared with Rs 3,229 crore in FY18.

Paytm attributed the losses to higher expenses in brand building and business expansions. The company’s total expenses nearly doubled to Rs 7,730.14 crore in FY19 from Rs 4,864.53 crore in FY18. Paytm said in its annual report: “The company has incurred huge capital expenditure in creating a brand and establishing its business activity. We have incurred a considerable amount in various capital and operational expenditures which resulted into losses during the financial year.”

Paytm said that it has launched a major drive to educate users on scanning QR code at outlets through their Paytm app for instant payments. The company’s senior vice president Deepak Abbot said, “Our latest innovation has enabled more such users to scan any QR code using the Paytm app for instant payments. This has resulted in an increase in the overall transactions for merchant payments and further acceptance in smaller cities/towns.”

Paytm is currently accepted at 14 million retail outlets across the country. It had earlier announced that, starting this year, it will shift its focus from peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions to usage of digital payments at kirana stores, restaurants, commutes and other such daily spends. The company claims it has processed over 1.2 billion merchant payments in the first quarter of 2019-20 itself, apart from P2P and money transfer transactions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,145.45 +163.68 ( +0.44%)

NIFTY 50

11,003.05 +56.85 ( +0.52%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,335.50 2.40
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
ICICI Bank 395.45 1.05
RBL Bank 360.40 7.12
Reliance 1,222.20 -0.02
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,248.20 0.14
Maruti Suzuki 6,333.50 2.39
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
Larsen 1,357.35 2.18
RBL Bank 360.35 7.01
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
UPL 587.45 3.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,335.50 2.40
Larsen 1,357.00 2.13
Kotak Mahindra 1,471.30 2.06
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
Maruti Suzuki 6,333.50 2.39
Larsen 1,357.35 2.18
Kotak Mahindra 1,471.10 2.05
Bharti Airtel 356.15 1.99
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,084.40 -1.45
Infosys 829.10 -1.32
Tech Mahindra 712.90 -1.23
Eicher Motors 16,206.75 -1.22
Bajaj Auto 2,817.80 -0.76
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,084.15 -1.58
Infosys 829.20 -1.30
Bajaj Auto 2,818.55 -0.75
TCS 2,183.30 -0.65
NTPC 126.30 -0.55
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram