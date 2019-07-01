Paytm to Make Money Transactions Chargeable from July 1: Reports
Paytm was absorbing the MDR charge amounts to 1% on payments through credit cards, 0.9% for debit cards and up to Rs 12-15 for transactions by net banking and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) until now.
Image for Representation.
Mobile wallet and payments app Paytm will pass on the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) that banks and card companies charge for digital transactions to consumers starting 1 July, according to an Economic Times report. The move will help Paytm reduce its burn rate and turn profitable.
According to the report, the MDR charge amounts to 1% on payments through credit cards, 0.9% for debit cards and up to Rs 12-15 for transactions by net banking and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Till now, Paytm was absorbing this charge and hasn’t levied anything extra for payments made through its platform in order to build a customer base.
The new levies will be applicable for all modes of digital payments to top up the wallet, paying utility bills, buying online tickets, phone recharges etc.
Paytm told Economic Times that it was not levying any convenience fees and just passing on the MDR that banks and card companies charge. “In case there is any fee being charged, then it is in fact the MDR being passed on by the merchant to the customer,” a spokesperson said. “Paytm does not (itself) charge any convenience fee or MDR from the consumers and has no plans to levy the same in the future.”
“There will be a certain loss of customers, which I am sure that Paytm expects,” Sanchit Gogia, chief analyst at Greyhound Research, told Economic Times. “But ...it is short-term loss for the long-term gain.”
According to experts, Paytm’s decision could have a marginal impact on the overall digital payment business in India that has expanded 10 times since the NDA government assumed charge in 2014.
Last year, the government also announced that it would bear MDR charges on transactions up to Rs 2,000 made through debit cards, BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money), UPI or Aadhaar-enabled payment systems in order to promote digital transactions.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,546.00
|0.17
|Reliance
|1,263.60
|0.84
|Indiabulls Hsg
|625.35
|2.90
|Axis Bank
|814.90
|0.79
|SBI
|359.85
|-0.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|383.50
|-2.38
|Reliance
|1,263.80
|0.94
|SpiceJet
|123.90
|-0.84
|Rel Capital
|63.00
|-4.76
|Yes Bank
|109.60
|0.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|167.30
|2.92
|Indiabulls Hsg
|625.35
|2.90
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,626.75
|2.99
|Bajaj Auto
|2,896.35
|2.45
|Eicher Motors
|19,580.90
|2.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|167.25
|2.86
|Bajaj Auto
|2,895.00
|2.36
|Hero Motocorp
|2,637.25
|2.06
|HDFC
|2,225.85
|1.54
|HDFC Bank
|2,475.70
|1.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|383.60
|-2.26
|IOC
|151.20
|-3.01
|ONGC
|162.30
|-3.25
|UltraTechCement
|4,521.05
|-0.76
|HCL Tech
|1,057.45
|-0.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|162.60
|-3.07
|HCL Tech
|1,054.65
|-0.93
|NTPC
|140.25
|-0.78
|Power Grid Corp
|205.75
|-0.56
|Vedanta
|173.40
|-0.52
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parth, Erica Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay At Rhine Falls in Switzerland
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' Screening Resumes in Kanpur Following Protests by Fringe Groups
- Borderline Sexual Content Common on TikTok And Likee Could Soon Make Its Way to Your WhatsApp
- Mallika Sherawat Reveals a Producer Once Asked Her to Fry Eggs on Her Belly to Portray 'Hotness'
- Weekly Tech Recap: Realme X Spider-Man Edition, LG W-Series, Xiaomi Mi CC9 and more
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s