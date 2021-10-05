Pension to Stop if you don't Submit Life Certificate, How to Submit it Without Visiting Banks

Pension Life Certificate Submission: The government pensioners need to submit their annual life certificates once every year to continue receiving pension. The timeline of submitting the life certificate between November 1 to November 30. However, pensioners aged 80 years and above can submit their life certificate, starting from this month. Hence, the aged pensioners will get two months till November 30 to submit their certificate.

There are various ways a pensioner can submit the annual life certificate, commonly known as Jeevan Praman Patra. The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has issued detailed guidelines regarding various methods of submitting Jeevan Praman Patra. One can submit it physically by visiting bank, post office or avail doorstep services. Now, pensioners can also submit life certificate online.

Here are various ways of a pensioner can submit life certificate online

1) Via Jeevan Pramaan Portal

Going to bank branches and submitting life certificate can be a hassle for many elderly pensioners, especially amid coronavirus outbreak. For those, there is an option to submit pension certificate online via Jeevan Pramaan Portal.

First, a pensioner needs to visit the Jeevan Pramaan portal. For authenticate identity, he/she will require a UIDAI-mandated device to submit fingerprints. The fingerprint device can be connected to the mobile phone via cable. The list of UIDAI mandated devices is available on Jeevan Pramaan portal.

The pensioner has to download the Jeevan Pramaan application app from the portal. Once the app is downloaded and fingerprint process is done, the pensioner has to register on the app by providing pensioner’s Aadhaar number, mobile number and email ID. Then, he or she needs to provide PPO number, pension account number, bank details, name of pension sanctioning authority, pension disbursing authority, etc. The steps are mentioned on the application. Once he or she provides the details and complete the steps, there will be an option to download digital life certificate in a PDF format. Following this, life certificate will be available to the pension disbursing agency.

2) Via Doorstep Digital Life Certificate

Doorstep digital life certificate submission may be easiest way to submit life certificate, especially for those who are not very familiar with mobile applications and other technological nitty-gritties.

The department of posts along with the ministry of electronics and information technology introduced the doorstep service for submission of digital life certificate through the postman in November last year. “In order to make this facility available across the country, DoPPW roped in the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to utilize its huge network of Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks in providing doorstep facility to pensioners for submission of life certificate digitally," the department said.

To avail the digital life certificate service, a pensioner needs to contact the nearest post office. He or she can place a request for a doorstep visit by the postman/grameen dak sevak. The request can be made through ‘Postinfo’ info mobile application or the website.

It must be mentioned that digital life certificate is a paperless instant hassle-free process. The pensioner must show these documents to postman to successfully generate a digital life certificate — 1) Aadhaar number, 2) Existing mobile number, 3) Type of pension, 4) Sanctioning Authority, 5) PPO number, 6) Bank account number where pension is credited. Once the process is done, a Pramaan ID will be generated that will be shared with the pensioner by National Informatics Centre (NIC) directly. After the Pramaan ID is generated, the pensioner can download the Jeevan Pramaan Patra through the link https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ppouser/login.

Post Office will charge a nominal fee of Rs 70 (inclusive of GST/ CESS) for every successful generation of digital life certificate. It must be noted that the pensioner’s Aadhaar number must be registered with the pension disbursing agency such as banks or post office to complete this process.

