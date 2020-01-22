Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
3-min read

'People Trust Infosys to Deliver': CEO Salil Parekh Lauds 'Strong Processes' in Whistleblower Probe

In October, Infosys had informed the stock exchanges of having received anonymous whistleblowers' complaints alleging certain unethical practices by CEO Salil Parekh and other company executives.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'People Trust Infosys to Deliver': CEO Salil Parekh Lauds 'Strong Processes' in Whistleblower Probe
File photo of Infosys CEO Salil Parekh.

Days after Infosys CEO Salil Parekh was given a clean chit in a major probe into whistleblower allegations of financial impropriety against him and other company executives, the IT mogul said that he is now focusing on moving the business forward for a burgeoning digital future.

Emerging unharmed from the mammoth probe, Parekh in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, asserted that the investigation by the audit committee was thorough and its findings vindicate him.

“The way this has worked out, as you saw last week, our audit committee and the board have completed the investigation and essentially have found nothing of merit in those points of views that were put forward,” CNBC quoted Parikh as saying, who had earlier recused himself from the investigation.

Talking about the tumultuous experience, Parikh said he spent most of his time doing the work of the company, while also assisting with the investigation.

When asked about the seeming disarray of things within Infosys and the flux of uncertainty that has rocked the enterprise recently, Parekh said that Infosys enjoys a deep connection with its clients "despite a sequence of uncharitable news coming out of the company" in recent times.

“My own sense is we are driving the business for the digital future and the processes that we have—how we look at our clients, how we look at things within the company—those are the processes that are robust,” he said, going on to explain the strength of the company’s relationship with its clients.

“People trust Infosys to deliver,” he said.

In October, Infosys had informed the stock exchanges of having received anonymous whistleblowers' complaints alleging certain unethical practices by the top management.

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani had said the whistleblower complaint dated September 20, as well as an undated complaint had been received by one of the board members on September 30.

In the letter, dated September 20, and signed by 'Ethical Employees', it was alleged that CEO Salil Parikh as well as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nilanjan Roy engaged in forced revenue recognition from large contracts not adhering to accounting standards.

The complaints were placed before the audit committee on October 10, and to the company's non-executive board members on October 11, also the day when Infosys announced its second-quarter results.

US market regulator SEC has also initiated a probe on the matter, while Rosen Law Firm had said it was preparing a class-action suit to recover losses suffered by Infosys investors in the US.

However, Parekh was unperturbed by the sword of pending investigations dangling above him, lauding once again, the 'strong' processes' at Infosys in probing the allegations.

“The work that is being done in this review has been extremely detailed and thorough about 200,000 odd individual elements that we have looked at, 77 different people that we have interviewed. So the sense that I have, the way that the board has done, the audit committee is extremely detailed,” he was quoted as saying.

“I am back as I was in the past quarter on the business and that is our focus,” he added.

When asked if there has been an update from the SEC on the matter, the Infosys CEO said that he is no longer a part of the main persons dealing with the probe. “I have recused myself from that, so there is no update from me,” he said.

Parekh revealed that Infosys has a strong deal pipeline and its digital business has grown considerably. He also talked about the company’s hiring numbers and focus areas for the future.

“We feel quite confident of what we see for this fiscal year and the pipeline overall. This quarter of course we will spend time, look at what our next fiscal year is going to look like and then start to build the estimates,” he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Fortis Health 151.60 3.76
V-Mart Retail 1,909.00 1.06
HDFC Bank 1,235.70 -0.68
United Spirits 588.25 2.02
Zee Entertain 291.40 2.62
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Nestle 15,486.85 1.35
TCS 2,200.05 1.32
HCL Tech 592.50 1.40
Infosys 771.95 1.32
SBI 314.70 0.33
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 116.90 -4.77
NTPC 112.45 -4.05
Tata Motors 185.70 -3.00
Power Grid Corp 194.55 -2.97
Kotak Mahindra 1,580.45 -2.80
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram