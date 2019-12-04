Personal Data Protection Bill Proposes Penalty of up to Rs 15 Crore Against Erring Companies
The Personal Data Protection Bill, makes it mandatory for critical data to be stored in India, while sensitive data can be processed outside with explicit consent of data owner.
File photo of Parliament. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Companies may face a penalty of up to Rs 15 crore or 4 per cent of global turnover for major violations under the proposed Personal Data Protection law, which was approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday, according to official sources.
The Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session. "In case of major violations, Personal Data Protection Bill proposes penalty of up to Rs 15 crore or 4 per cent of global turnover (whichever is higher). For minor violation, penalty of Rs 5 crore or 2 per cent of global turnover is proposed," a source said.
As per the Bill, critical data has to be mandatorily stored in India, while sensitive data can be processed outside with explicit consent of data owner. "Data privacy law exempts processing of data without consent in case of issues around sovereignty, national security, court order etc," the source said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|63.00
|5.88
|ICICI Bank
|529.25
|3.91
|Reliance
|1,552.70
|-1.66
|Larsen
|1,285.10
|-2.14
|Tata Motors
|169.40
|7.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|63.05
|5.97
|Coal India
|202.70
|-1.41
|CSB Bank
|300.10
|53.90
|Indiabulls Hsg
|288.25
|-0.93
|Reliance
|1,552.55
|-1.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|169.40
|7.08
|Yes Bank
|63.00
|5.88
|ICICI Bank
|529.25
|3.91
|Vedanta
|144.20
|3.22
|Hindalco
|201.10
|2.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|169.40
|7.11
|Yes Bank
|63.05
|5.97
|TML-D
|70.15
|5.09
|ICICI Bank
|529.35
|4.00
|Vedanta
|144.10
|3.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,285.10
|-2.14
|Reliance
|1,552.70
|-1.66
|Coal India
|202.75
|-1.39
|IOC
|126.85
|-1.28
|Asian Paints
|1,720.30
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,285.20
|-2.16
|Reliance
|1,552.55
|-1.67
|Asian Paints
|1,720.60
|-0.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,075.55
|-0.93
|Power Grid Corp
|188.40
|-0.53
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Pics Anushka Sharma and Vijay Deverakonda as Most Glamorous Actors of 2019
- Arjun Kapoor Shares BTS Video of Going Bald for Panipat, Girlfriend Malaika Arora Sends Heart Icon
- Twitter Trends with #SatyamevaJayate and Memes as Chidambaram is Granted Bail from Tihar Jail
- Festive 'Spirit': Thief Whisks Away 3,000 Bottles of Whiskey Worth Rs 16 Lakh in UK
- Virgil Van Dijk's Joke on Ronaldo's Absence From Ballon d'Or Ceremony Sparks Backlash