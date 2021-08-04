Petrol and Diesel Prices Remain Steady for 18th Day; Check Fuel Prices Today

Fuel prices in the country remain unchanged for the 18th consecutive day on Wednesday. Price of petrol was last increased by 30 paise per litre on July 17, while the price of diesel remained unchanged. The month of August has not witnessed any revision of fuel prices yet.On Wednesday, the price of petrol in Delhi remains at Rs 101.84 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.87 for one litre. In the capital city of Maharashtra, one litre of petrol is being retailed at Rs 107.83, while diesel is at Rs 97.45 per litre.

Last month, petrol prices were increased nine times while diesel prices were increased on five occasions and reduced on one. Both the petrol and diesel prices were increased on 16 occasions in the month of June, following the 16 hikes in the month of May. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions in May after they ended an 18-day halt that coincided with the assembly elections in states like Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. Since the OMCs resumed price revisions in May, petrol price has increased by Rs 11.44 per litre and diesel price has climbed by Rs 9.14 in New Delhi.

In Kolkata, one litre of petrol is being retailed at Rs 102.08 while one litre of diesel is being sold for Rs 93.02. Fuel consumers in Chennai will be paying Rs 102.49 for one litre of petrol while for diesel they will be paying Rs 94.39 per litre.

Fuel prices vary from one state to another in India due to variation in local taxation like (VAT) and freight charges. Besides this,the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels. International crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates also influence the fuel prices in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here