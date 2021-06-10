Petrol and Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged Today, Check Fuel Prices in your City

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the metros on Thursday, June 10, after reaching new record highs on the previous day. The prices of both key fuels were last hiked on June 9 by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs), who ended their 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in key states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala. Fuel prices were hiked 16 times in May and this month it has been hiked four times so far. During this period, petrol prices increased by Rs 4.91 per litre, while diesel has climbed by Rs 5.49 in New Delhi.

According to data from the country’s largest fuel retailer Indian Oil Corporation, the price of petrol and diesel remained static at Rs 95.56 and Rs 86.47 per litre respectively in the national capital. In Mumbai, petrol retailed at Rs 101.76, while diesel was priced at Rs 93.85. The country’s financial capital, on May 29, became the first metro where petrol was sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark.

Similarly, in Kolkata and Chennai, both fuels continued to be sold at the previous day’s rate. In West Bengal’s capital city Kolkata, a litre of petrol is selling at Rs 95.52, and diesel at Rs 89.32.

Whereas in the southern metropolis of Chennai, the price of petrol was Rs 96.94 per litre and diesel at Rs 91.15 per litre.

Currently, petrol is above Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and Union Territories, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh. The prices of both fuels are reviewed by state-run OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). It is revised on a daily basis and all the revisions are followed from 6am. Fuel prices also differ from state to state across the country due to the value-added tax or VAT and other applicable taxes.

Meanwhile, on the global front, oil prices slid on Thursday as inventory data showed Brent crude oil futures were down 34 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $71.88 per barrel and the U.S oil futures declined by 36 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $69.60 a barrel.

