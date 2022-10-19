Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities on October 19

Fuel prices remain unchanged across the country on Wednesday, October 19. It was on May 22, when the last nationwide revision of fuel prices happened as the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Notably, India is dependent on fuel imports for as much as 85 per cent of its oil needs. Currently, India, the world’s third-largest importer, is one of the countries still importing crude oil from Russia at discounted rates. The current global scenario has an important role in determining oil prices.

As per the latest notification today, the price of petrol and diesel per litre is Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively in Delhi. Petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel is being retailed at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol was being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel costs Rs 94.24 whereas in Kolkata, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76, respectively.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on October 19:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Fuel prices are revised daily by public sector OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) in accordance with international benchmark pricing and foreign exchange rates. The updated fuel prices are announced daily at 6 a.m. Retail prices for petrol and diesel depend on multiple factors such as local taxes such as VAT or freight charges and differ from state to state.

