Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, November 23. The fuel rates have continued to be steady for over six months now. Petrol and diesel prices recorded the last major change in May after the Centre announced an excise duty cut on the fuels.

In the national capital Delhi, petrol and diesel prices remain the same at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre. A litre of petrol in Mumbai is priced at Rs 106.31 per litre, whereas a litre of diesel is being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices remain steady at Rs 102.63 whereas diesel retails at Rs 94.24 per litre.

In the international market, crude oil witnessed a slight increase on November 23 as the Brent crude futures rose 25 cents to stand at $88.61 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 35 cents to $81.30 per barrel.

Fuel prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including the exchange rate between both the Indian rupee and the US dollar, the price of crude oil, international indices, the demand for fuel, etc. Due to a number of state-specific taxes like VAT, dealer commissions, and freight fees, the retail price of petrol and diesel differs across the states.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on November 23:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Oil prices are regulated by public sector oil marketing organisations (OMCs), such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on a daily basis. Every day at 6 am, the revised petrol and diesel prices go into effect.

